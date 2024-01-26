Nova Agritech IPO: What latest GMP, subscription status signal ahead of Nova IPO allotment date
Nova Agritech IPO allotment date has been scheduled for Monday, January 29. Nova Agritech IPO GMP or grey market premium is +20, similar to the previous seven trading sessions.
Nova Agritech IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 23 and closed on Thursday, January 25. The Nova Agritech IPO price band was set in the range of ₹39 to ₹41 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. Nova Agritech IPO subscription status was 109.37 times, on day 3, as per BSE data.
