Nova Agritech raises ₹43.14 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
The agricultural inputs manufacturer allocates more than 1.05 crore equity shares at ₹ 41 apiece to anchor investors.
Agricultural inputs manufacturer Nova Agritech Limited on Friday said it has raised ₹ 43.14 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
