Nova Agritech raises 43.14 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Agricultural inputs manufacturer Nova Agritech Limited on Friday said it has raised ₹ 43.14 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company allocated more than 1.05 crore equity shares at ₹ 41 per share to anchor investors, Nova Agritech informed the stock exchanges.

“Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were Quantum-State Investment Fund, Neomile Growth Fund, AG Dynamic Funds Limited and Saint Capital Fund," said Nova Agritech in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The offer of face value of ₹2 per equity share consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹ 112 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77.58 lakh equity shares by the selling shareholder Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao.

Nutalapati owns an 11.9 per cent stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹ 39 to ₹ 41 per equity share.

The company expects to fetch ₹ 143.81 crore through the IPO at the upper end of the price band.

The equity shares of Nova Agritech Limited are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth ₹14.20 crore will be utilised for investment in its subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences for setting up a new formulation plant, ₹10.49 crore for funding capital expenditure by Nova Agritech and towards expansion of its existing formulation plant.

The company will also use ₹26.65 crore for funding the working capital requirements of Nova Agritech and ₹43.36 crore for investment in Nova Agri Sciences for working capital requirements.

Keynote Financial Services Limited and Bajaj Capital Limited are the book-running lead managers for the offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company offers soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products focused on a tech-based farmer-driven solution approach.

