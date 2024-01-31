Nova Agritech share price debuts at 34% premium; Should Buy, Sell or Hold the shares post listing?
Nova Agritech's share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today, listing at ₹55, an over 34 percent premium to the issue price of ₹41 on BSE. Meanwhile, on BSE, Nova Agritech's share price was listed at ₹56 apiece, up 36.6 percent from the issue price.
Nova Agritech's share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today, listing at ₹55, an over 34 percent premium to the issue price of ₹41 on BSE. Meanwhile, on BSE, Nova Agritech's share price was listed at ₹56 apiece, up 36.6 percent from the issue price. It further rose to its intra-day high of ₹58.79, up 43.4 percent versus the IPO price on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started