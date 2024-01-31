Nova Agritech share price makes a positive debut, stock lists with 34% premium at ₹55 on NSE
Nova Agritech share price today listed at ₹55 per share on NSE, 34.1% higher than the issue price of ₹41. Experts predicted Nova Agritech shares to list at a premium of ₹14 to ₹20 per share, which meant allottees could expect the shares to open at ₹55 to ₹61 per equity share.
Nova Agritech IPO listing date: Nova Agritech share price today made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Nova Agritech share price was listed at ₹55 per share, 34.1% higher than the issue price of ₹41. On BSE, Nova Agritech share price was listed at ₹56 apiece, up 36.6% than the issue price.
