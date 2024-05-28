Hindalco subsidiary Novelis files draft papers with SEC to target $12.6 billion valuation via US IPO
Novelis IPO: Novelis filed its draft papers with the US SEC where it said that its parent company is targeting to raise up to $945 million by offering 45 million shares at a price range of $18 and $21 each.
Novelis Inc is targeting a valuation of up to $12.6 billion by offering 45 million shares in its maiden initial public (IPO) offering in the US, said the US-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries.