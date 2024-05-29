Novelis IPO: US subsidiary of Hindalco Industries declares price band at $18 to $21 per share
Novelis IPO: After a successful listing of Novelis shares, Hindalco Industries would own 555 million Novelis shares or 92.50 percent of the common shares of its US subsidiary
Novelis IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Novelis, with a fixed price band for its public issue, presents a promising opportunity. The US subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd has set the Novelis IPO price band at $18 to $21 per share.
