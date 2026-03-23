Novus Loyalty IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Novus Loyalty IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Novus Loyalty Ltd received decent response from investors during its bidding period. The focus now shifts towards Novus Loyalty IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 23 March 2026.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from March 17 to 20, and Novus Loyalty IPO allotment date is likely today, March 23. The IPO listing date is March 25, and the stock will be listed on BSE SME platform.

Novus Loyalty IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon. The company will credit the shares into the Demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on March 24, and issue refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

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Novus Loyalty IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Novus Loyalty IPO registrar.

In order to do Novus Loyalty IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Novus Loyalty IPO allotment status online.

Novus Loyalty IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Novus Loyalty Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Novus Loyalty IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

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Novus Loyalty IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Novus Loyalty Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Novus Loyalty IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Novus Loyalty IPO GMP Today The trends in the grey market premium (GMP) for Novus Loyalty shares remains muted amid a broader weakness in the Indian stock market. According to experts, Novus Loyalty IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Novus Loyalty shares are commanding not premium or discount to their price.

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Novus Loyalty IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹146 apiece, which is equal to its IPO price of ₹146 per share.

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Novus Loyalty IPO Key Details The SME IPO opened for subscription on March 17, Tuesday, and closed on March 20, Thursday. Novus Loyalty IPO allotment date is likely today, March 23, Monday, and the IPO listing date is March 25, Wednesday. Novus Loyalty shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Novus Loyalty IPO price band was set at ₹139 to ₹146 per share. The company raised ₹60.15 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 30.70 lakh equity shares worth ₹45 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 8.2 lakh shares aggregating to ₹11.97 crore.

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Novus Loyalty IPO was subscribed 1.55 times in total. The public issue subscribed 1.82 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, 1.38 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 1.17 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII).