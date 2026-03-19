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Novus Loyalty IPO Day 3: Last day to buy the issue; check GMP, subscription status, and other details for the SME IPO

The Novus Loyalty IPO opened on March 17 and closes today, aiming to raise 60.15 crore. The issue was subscribed 1.04 times by Day 3, with retail investors showing strong interest. The stock is set to list on BSE SME on March 25.

Pranati Deva
Published19 Mar 2026, 03:19 PM IST
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Novus Loyalty SME IPO closes today
Novus Loyalty SME IPO closes today
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Novus Loyalty IPO Day 3: The initial public offering of Novus Loyalty opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 17 and will close today, Thursday, March 19. The Novus Loyalty IPO price band has been set in the range of 139-146 per share.

The company aims to raise 60.15 crore from this initial public offering (IPO), which is a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS). The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares aggregating to 48.18 crore and offer for sale of 0.08 crore shares aggregating to 11.97 crores.res aggregating to 290.00 crore.

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The SME IPO allotment is expected on Friday, March 20, while successful applicants are likely to receive their shares on Monday, March 23. Refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day. The stock is scheduled to list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date of March 25, Wednesday.

Novus Loyalty IPO GMP Today

Investor sentiment toward the IPO is muted. Novus' IPO grey market premium (GMP) is 0 on March 19. This suggested that the stock was likely to debut at 146, same as IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Novus Loyalty IPO subscription status

The IPO was subscribed 1.04 times by 3:15 pm on Day 3 The retail portion was subscribed 1.32 times, and NII portion was booked 0.58 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 0.89 times bids.

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The company has received bids for 28.58 lakh shares against 27.60 lakh shares on offer.

Novus Loyalty IPO Details

Novus Loyalty intends to utilise the proceeds from its fresh issue primarily to fund the development of new products, strengthen marketing initiatives, pursue inorganic growth opportunities, and meet general corporate requirements.

The IPO has been structured with a lot size of 1,000 shares, with retail investors required to apply for a minimum of two lots. This translates to a minimum investment of 2,92,000 for 2,000 shares at the upper end of the price band.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar. Shreni Shares has been designated as the market maker.

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About Novus Loyalty

Novus Loyalty operates as a technology-driven platform offering loyalty and rewards solutions across a wide range of sectors, including fintech, e-commerce, software, banking, finance, FMCG, and real estate.

The company has built a scalable and modern platform leveraging advanced technology to deliver data-driven solutions that enable enterprises to enhance customer engagement and retention.

Its offerings include both customizable and ready-to-deploy program models such as point-based reward systems, event-triggered campaigns, cashback programmes, purchase-linked promotions, and digital voucher solutions, catering to diverse client requirements.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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