NPTC Green Energy IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of NTPC Green Energy Limited will hit the Indian primary market on 19th November 2024, i.e. on Tuesday next week. The wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited has declared the NPTC Green Energy IPO price band to be ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹10,000 crore by issuing fresh shares. Meanwhile, after the announcement of NPTC Green Energy's IPO details on Thursday, NPTC Green Energy's shares debuted in the grey market. According to stock market observers, NPTC Green Energy Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market today.

NPTC Green Energy IPO details 1] NPTC Green Energy IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, NPTC Green Energy Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market today, which is Re 1 higher than Thursday's NPTC Green Energy IPO GMP of ₹3.

2] NPTC Green Energy IPO price band: The wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited has declared the price band of the public issue at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share. Applicants applying under the employee's category will be given a ₹5 per share discount.

3] NPTC Green Energy IPO date: The book build issue will open on November 19th, 2024, and remain open for bidders until November 22nd, 2024.

4] NPTC Green Energy IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹10,000 crore from this fresh initial offer.

5] NPTC Green Energy IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 138 company shares.

6] NPTC Green Energy IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 23rd November 2024, which is Saturday next week. In case of a delay in the announcement of share allotment, applicants can expect the NPTC Green Energy IPO allotment date on 25th November 2024.

7] NPTC Green Energy IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] NPTC Green Energy IPO Lead Managers: IDBI Capital Market Services, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management have been appointed Lead Managers of the public issue.

9] NPTC Green Energy IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely date of share listing is 27th November 2024.

10] NPTC Green Energy IPO review: In FY24, the company's revenue increased by 1094 per cent, and profit after tax (PAT) rose by over 100 per cent.

SBI Securities has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the upcoming IPO: "At the upper price band of ₹108, NGEL is valued at FY24 EV/EBITDA of 53.4x on post-issue capital. The company will increase its operational capacity to 6/11/19 GW by FY25E/FY26E/FY27E, respectively, from 3.3 GW as of Sep '24. Based on our back-of-the-envelope calculation, at the upper price band, the issue is priced at FY25E/FY26E/FY27E EV/EBITDA multiple of 35.3x/18.3x/10.1x and EV/MW of ₹16.8 cr/9.0 cr/5.1 cr respectively. The company has exponential growth potential in the medium term, with its Revenue/EBITDA/PAT expected to grow at a CAGR of 79.0%/117.2%/123.8% to ₹11,250 cr/9,563 cr/1,980 cr respectively over FY24-27E period. We recommend investors to subscribe to the issue at a cut-off price for the long term."