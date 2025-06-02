NR Vandana Textile IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are Steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

NR Vandana Textile IPO: The allotment for the issue that saw subscription period end on 30 May, 2025 is to be out soon.

Advertisement

Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the issue's registrar, while Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the NR Vandana Textile IPO.

The proposed listing date for the NR Vandana Textile IPO is set for Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on the NSE SME.

Since the Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the issue's registrar for the NR Vandana Textile IPO, shares of which are set to be listed on the NSE SM, the investors can check allotment status on the Cameo Corporate Services website or the NSE.

Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Steps to check NR Vandana Textile IPO allotment status online: Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited to check NR Vandana Textile IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Advertisement

Step 2: Select any of the link windows for checking the NR Vandana Textile IPO allotment status

Step 3: Select NR Vandana Textile Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following, from Demat number, application number or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected followed by the value

Step 6: Don't forget to enter captcha

Step 7: Now Click on the submit button

Investors can similarly check status for NR Vandana Textile IPO allotment on the NSE website

Step 1: Go to the NSE website and NSE’s allotment status page for checking NR Vandana Textile IPO allotment and click the link

Step 2: Choose "Details of the Equity & SME IPO bid."

Advertisement

Step 3- Under the "NRVANDANA" symbol, select "NR Vandana Textile."

Step 4- Thereafter enter your details as application number and PAN information.

Step 5- Press "Submit." thereafter

Also Read | IRCON International shares rise amid market crash on THIS order book update

NR Vandana Textile IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium NR Vandana Textile IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stands at ₹14 currently, as suggested by investorgain.com data. This means that the NR Vandana Textile shares are available at a premium of ₹14 over the issue price price of ₹45 in the grey market. The same also means that the market participants are expecting any listing gains of ₹14 or 31% above the offer price of ₹45 listing of NR Vandana Textile shares is expected to be at 3more than 31% premium above the upper band of the offer price of ₹45 and at ₹59 a piece,

Advertisement