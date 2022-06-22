NSDL in talks with investment banks for ₹4,500 cr IPO2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 12:33 AM IST
NSDL’s plans to go public come at a time demat account openings have exploded due to the post-covid rally in stock markets
MUMBAI : National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), India’s first and biggest depository services company, has initiated talks with investment banks for an initial public offering worth ₹4,500 crore, two people aware of the development said.