NSDL in talks with investment banks for 4,500 cr IPO

“NSDL has initiated talks on its planned IPO. Most top domestic and foreign investment banks are vying for the IPO mandate, and the mandates may be finalized in the next few weeks. The IPO is mostly going to be a secondary share sale by existing investors, while some small amount may be raised as part of the IPO. Most shareholders of the company, including several public sector bank shareholders and other investors in the company are likely to sell part of their shareholding through the IPO," one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.