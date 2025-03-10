Securities depository firm National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) is expected to launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) this month, reported the news agency PTI, citing officials aware of the development.

According to a report in late February, NSDL aims to raise ₹3,000 crore from the Indian stock markets. The potential IPO will need many other regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its preliminary draft papers.

The officials told the news agency that the company has a deadline for gathering all the approvals, which expires sometime in March 2025.

“Our dates are expiring next month (March). We are rushing against time to get things done fast. We will try (to launch the IPO before that),” the senior official told the news agency responding to the query on the timeline of the upcoming IPO.

According to the news agency's report, the deadline for the expiration of the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) is in September 2025.

NSDL IPO Date? The Market Infrastructure Institution (MII) approval granted by SEBI is the reason which is prompting the depository, NSDL, to expedite the share sales process, according to the report.

The official aware of the development said that challenges in manpower remain one of the major reasons for the delay in the public issue. In September 2024, the company received the SEBI nod for the IPO.

According to an ET Now report citing people who are aware of the development, the IPO is likely to be launched by early April, with the listing expected to be within the same month.

According to the agency report, NSE, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank plan to offload 5.72 crore equity shares in the public issue. The public issue is expected to be an offer-for-sale (OFS) issue.

According to Mint's earlier report, NSDL reported a 30 per cent increase in net profits to ₹85.8 crore in its October to December quarter results, compared to ₹66.09 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's total income rose 16.2 per cent ₹391.21 crore in the third quarter.