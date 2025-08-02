NSDL IPO allotment date in focus after strong subscription status; GMP, how to check application status online

NSDL IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) received strong demand from investors across categories during its subscription period which ended on Friday. The focus now shifts towards NSDL IPO allotment date which is likely today.

The public offer was open from July 30 to August 1. NSDL IPO allotment date is expected today. However, in case of delay, the NSDL IPO allotment is expected to be 4 August 2025, and the IPO listing date is likely August 6. NSDL shares will be listed on BSE.

The company will soon finalise the basis of NSDL IPO allotment status. Once the NSDL share allotment status is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on August 5, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors on the same day.

Investors can check NSDL IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the NSDL IPO registrar.

In order to do NSDL IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here’s how to check NSDL IPO allotment status online.

NSDL IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘National Securities Depository Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your NSDL IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

NSDL IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘National Securities Depository Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your NSDL IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

NSDL IPO GMP Today NSDL shares are available at a strong premium in the grey market. According to market experts, NSDL IPO GMP today is ₹136 per share. This means that in the grey market, NSDL shares are trading higher by ₹136 than their issue price.

NSDL IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of NSDL shares would be ₹936 apiece, which is at 17% premium to the IPO price of ₹800 per share.

NSDL IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue commenced on July 30 and concluded on August 1. NSDL IPO allotment date is likely 4 August 2025, Monday, and the tentative IPO listing date is August 6. NSDL shares will be listed on BSE.

NSDL IPO price band was ₹800 per share. The company raised ₹4,011.60 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore equity shares.

NSDL IPO has been subscribed 41.01 times in total as the issue received bids for 144.03 crore equity shares as against 3.51 crore shares on the offer, according to the subscription data on NSE.

The Retail investors category was subscribed 7.73 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 34.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 103.97 times the subscription.

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the NSDL IPO registrar.