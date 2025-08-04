NSDL IPO allotment status Live Updates: Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

NSDL IPO share allotment is in focus as investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation. The investors who applied for the issue can check NSDL IPO allotment status on NSDL IPO's registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime).
National Securities Depository Limited IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 30 and closed on Friday, August 1. NSDL IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 41.01 times, according to BSE data.
The retail investor segment was subscribed 7.73 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 34.98 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 103.97 times. The employee segment experienced a subscription rate of 15.42 times.
Investors can check if they have received shares by reviewing the allocation basis. This also shows the count of shares assigned in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not allocated, the company will initiate the application process. The shares need to be credited to the demat accounts of the designated recipients.
The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, August 5 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow.
Step 1
Visit NSE's official website- NSDL IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
Step 2
By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.
Step 3
Enter user name, password, and captcha code.
Step 4
Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.
Step 1
Visit the allotment page on the official BSE website - Online status check for NSDL IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2
Select 'Equity' from the options available under 'Issue Type'.
Step 3
Pick the IPO from the list shown under 'Issue Name'.
Step 4
Input your PAN or application number.
Step 5
Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.
Step 1
Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited.
Step 2
Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be available after the allocation process concludes.
Step 3
Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.
Step 4
Determine if the application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.
Step 5
Enter the details for the mode chosen in Step 2.
NSDL IPO GMP is +120. This indicates NSDL share price was trading at a premium of ₹120 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSDL share price was indicated at ₹920 apiece, which is 15% higher than the IPO price of ₹800.
Considering the grey market activities over the past 31 sessions, the GMP for today's IPO is on the rise, indicating a robust listing is anticipated. According to experts at investorgain.com, the minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum stands at ₹167.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
