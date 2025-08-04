NSDL IPO allotment status Live Updates: Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

NSDL IPO share allotment is in focus as investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation. The investors who applied for the issue can check NSDL IPO allotment status on NSDL IPO's registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime).

National Securities Depository Limited IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 30 and closed on Friday, August 1. NSDL IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 41.01 times, according to BSE data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 7.73 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 34.98 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 103.97 times. The employee segment experienced a subscription rate of 15.42 times.

Investors can check if they have received shares by reviewing the allocation basis. This also shows the count of shares assigned in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not allocated, the company will initiate the application process. The shares need to be credited to the demat accounts of the designated recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, August 5 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow.

