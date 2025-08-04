NSDL IPO allotment status to become public soon; GMP, how to check allotment status online

NSDL IPO Allotment: NSDL IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, August 4. The initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) was open from July 30 to August 1. The public issue received strong demand from investors.

Advertisement

NSDL IPO allotment date is likely today, 4 August 2025, and the tentative IPO listing date is likely August 6. NSDL shares will be listed on BSE.

The company will finalise the basis of NSDL IPO allotment status soon. The process of NSDL share allotment status will be followed by the credit of equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on August 5, and refunds to unsuccessful investors on the same day.

NSDL IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the NSDL IPO registrar.

The below mentioned steps will guide investors to check NSDL IPO allotment status online.

Advertisement

NSDL IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘National Securities Depository Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your NSDL IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

NSDL IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘National Securities Depository Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Advertisement

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your NSDL IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

NSDL IPO GMP Today NSDL shares are witnessing a strong demand in the unlisted market with a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. NSDL IPO GMP today is ₹120 per share, market experts said. This means that in the grey market, NSDL shares are available higher by ₹120 than their issue price.

NSDL IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of NSDL shares would be ₹920 apiece, which is at 15% premium to the IPO price of ₹800 per share.

Advertisement

NSDL IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for public subscription on July 30 and closed on August 1. NSDL IPO allotment date is likely today, 4 August 2025, Monday, and the IPO listing date is August 6. NSDL shares will be listed on BSE.

The company raised ₹4,011.60 crore at a fixed IPO price band of ₹800 per share. NSDL IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore equity shares.

NSDL IPO got subscribed 41.01 times in total, according to the subscription data on BSE. The Retail investors category was subscribed 7.73 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 34.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 103.97 times the subscription.

Advertisement

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the NSDL IPO registrar.