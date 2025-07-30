NSDL IPO Day 1 Live: Issue set to kick off amid strong GMP trend. Should you apply?

NSDL IPO Day 1 Live: The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) is set to commence its initial public offering (IPO) on July 30, which will close on August 1. NSDL IPO price band has been established between ₹760 and ₹800 per share. This IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore shares available, and the sellers include the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, and the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

As the public offering is fully an OFS, NSDL will not receive any funds from the IPO. At the highest end of the price range, NSDL’s first public issue is anticipated to raise ₹4,011 crore, which would value the company at ₹16,000 crore.

This upcoming listing will position NSDL as the second publicly-listed depository in the country, following the Central Depository Services (CDSL), which went public on the NSE in 2017.

NDSL IPO GMP

NSDL IPO GMP is +126. This indicates NSDL share price was trading at a premium of ₹126 in the grey market. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSDL share price was indicated at ₹926 apiece, which is 15.75% higher than the IPO price of ₹800.

(Stay tuned for more updates)