NSDL IPO Day 1 Live: Issue set to kick off amid strong GMP trend. Should you apply?

NSDL IPO Day 1 Live: The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) is set to commence its initial public offering (IPO) on July 30, which will close on August 1. NSDL IPO price band has been established between ₹760 and ₹800 per share. This IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore shares available, and the sellers include the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, and the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).
As the public offering is fully an OFS, NSDL will not receive any funds from the IPO. At the highest end of the price range, NSDL’s first public issue is anticipated to raise ₹4,011 crore, which would value the company at ₹16,000 crore.
This upcoming listing will position NSDL as the second publicly-listed depository in the country, following the Central Depository Services (CDSL), which went public on the NSE in 2017.
NSDL IPO GMP is +126. This indicates NSDL share price was trading at a premium of ₹126 in the grey market. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSDL share price was indicated at ₹926 apiece, which is 15.75% higher than the IPO price of ₹800.
NSDL IPO Day 1 Live: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) will maintain its focus on unlocking growth opportunities and deepening market reach by utilizing its core competencies. The company plans to strengthen and modernize its IT infrastructure to improve operational efficiency, elevate service standards, and bolster resilience, said Anand Rathi.
Additionally, it aims to broaden its range of services, enhance its database management capabilities, and expand the market share of its payments bank division, added the brokerage.
“At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 46.6x based on its FY25 earnings, with a market capitalization of ₹160,000 million and a return on net worth of 17.1% post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe” rating to the IPO,” it said.
The NSDL IPO comprises a complete sale of up to 5.01 crore equity shares from current shareholders. IDBI Bank intends to offload as many as 2.22 crore shares, while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) plans to offer up to 1.80 crore shares. State Bank of India (SBI) aims to sell up to 40 lakh shares, HDFC Bank will offer up to 20 lakh shares, and Union Bank of India will put forth 5 lakh shares.
Furthermore, the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will provide up to 34.15 lakh shares. All of the shares carry a face value of ₹2 each.
The book-running lead managers for the IPO consist of ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities, IDBI Capital, Motilal Oswal, and SBI Caps.
NSDL IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved up to 85,000 equity shares. A discount of ₹76 per equity share is being offered to eligible employee in the employee reservation portion.
NSDL raised more than ₹1,201 crore from institutional investors on Tuesday, just a day before opening its initial share-sale for public subscriptions. The anchor segment attracted involvement from both domestic and international institutional investors, such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Smallcap World Fund Inc, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Fidelity Funds, and Nippon India MF, as stated in a bulletin posted on the BSE's website.
SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company, along with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Ashoka WhiteOak India Opportunities Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC MF also participated as investors.
Among these contributors, LIC emerged as the top investor, acquiring nearly 18 lakh shares, which represents 11.99 percent of the total anchor book, for a sum of ₹144 crore.
As per the bulletin, NSDL has distributed over 1.5 crore equity shares to 61 funds at a price of ₹800 each, leading to a total transaction volume of ₹1,201.4 crore.