NSDL IPO Day 2 Live: Issue subscribed 1.95x so far. Check GMP, review, key dates, more

NSDL IPO Day 2 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) for National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) was completely subscribed just hours after bidding began on Wednesday, ultimately concluding the day with a subscription rate of 1.78 times. The ₹4,011-crore share sale attracted bids for 6,26,56,812 shares compared to the 3,51,27,002 shares that were available, resulting in a subscription ratio of 1.78 times, according to data from the BSE.
The portion allocated for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 2.83 times, while the share reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) achieved a subscription rate of 1.87 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed to 84% of their designated portion.
On Tuesday, National Securities Depository Ltd raised over ₹1,201 crore from its anchor investors.
NSDL IPO is set to close on August 1, with the NSDL IPO price band established between ₹760 and ₹800 per share.
The public offering consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) totaling 5.01 crore shares, with the sellers including the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, and the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).
As the public offering is fully an OFS, NSDL will not obtain any funds from the IPO.
This forthcoming listing will position NSDL as the second publicly listed depository in the country, following Central Depository Services (CDSL), which debuted on the NSE in 2017.
"With demat penetration still at ~13.4% of the population, and financialization of household savings gaining pace, NSDL is well-positioned to benefit from India’s rising capital market participation. NSDL’s forward strategy of diversifying into adjacent domains through its subsidiaries—NPBL (payments bank), NDML (e-governance and KYC), and insurance repositories—adds new levers of monetization.
The NSDL Jiffy platform, Cash Management Services, and expansion in regtech and blockchain-backed infrastructure further strengthen its ecosystem approach. These initiatives are likely to not only deepen customer stickiness but also elevate revenue intensity per user. We recommend to subscribe to the issue due to NSDL’s dominant market share in demat value, strong institutional franchise, regulatory tailwinds, diversified fintech initiatives, and high-quality revenue visibility," said SMIFS Ltd.
NSDL secured over ₹1,201 crore from institutional investors on Tuesday, just one day prior to the commencement of its initial share-sale for public subscriptions. The anchor segment saw participation from both domestic and international institutional investors, including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Smallcap World Fund Inc, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Fidelity Funds, and Nippon India MF, according to a bulletin released on the BSE's website.
SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company, along with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Ashoka WhiteOak India Opportunities Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC MF, also joined as investors.
Among these contributors, LIC was the leading investor, purchasing nearly 18 lakh shares, which accounts for 11.99 percent of the total anchor book, for a total of ₹144 crore.
According to the bulletin, NSDL has allocated over 1.5 crore equity shares to 61 funds at a price of ₹800 each, resulting in a total transaction volume of ₹1,201.4 crore.
As of March 31, 2025, NSDL stands as India's largest depository regarding the number of issuers, active instruments, market share in dematerialized value of settlement volume, and assets under custody, according to the CRISIL Report. Additionally, as of March 31, 2025, NSDL operated a network of 65,391 service centers for depository participants, in contrast to CDSL's 18,918 centers.
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the sole peer is Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
NSDL IPO GMP is +135. This indicates NSDL share price was trading at a premium of ₹135 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSDL share price was indicated at ₹935 apiece, which is 16.88% higher than the IPO price of ₹800.
Analyzing the grey market activities from the last 27 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP has reached ₹167, as stated by experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.