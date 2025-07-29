NSDL IPO: Depository firm raises ₹1,200 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

NSDL IPO: The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) completed its anchor investor round on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The company raised over ₹1,200 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

NSDL allocated a total of 1,50,17,999 equity shares or 1.5 crore equity shares to the anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹800 per share, the company informed BSE in an exchange filing.

Of the total 1.5 crore equity shares allocated to the anchor investors 5,297,418 equity shares, nearly 35.27 per cent were allocated to 12 domestic mutual funds, who applied through a total of 22 schemes.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Smallcap World Fund, SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund, ICICI Prudential ElSS Tax Saver Fund, HDFC Value Fund, Fidelity Funds- India Focus Fund, Ashoka Whiteoak ICAV are some of the key anchor investors who were allocated equity shares.

NSDL IPO GMP On Tuesday, July 29, the grey market premium (GMP) of NSDL IPO stood at ₹126 per share at 11:05 pm. With the upper price band at ₹800 per share, the shares of the company are expected to be listed at ₹926, with a premium of 15.75 per cent, according to data from Investorgain.

NSDL IPO details The NSDL initial public offering (IPO) opens tomorrow and will continue till August 1, 2025. The company has set the IPO price band at ₹760 to ₹800 per equity share. It plans to raise ₹4,011.60 crore through a fully offer-for-sale (OFS). The IPO is scheduled for listing on both NSE and BSE.

The proposed public issue plans to allocate up to 50 per cent of shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15 per cent to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and a minimum of 35 per cent to retail investors. Moreover, up to 85,000 equity shares are reserved for eligible employees, who will benefit from a discount of ₹76 per share through the employee reservation segment.