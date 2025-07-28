NSDL IPO Explained: From business model, key risks to financials— 10 key things to know from RHP

NSDL IPO Explained: The initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) is set to open on Wednesday, July 30, and will remain open until Friday, August 1. The bookbuilding issue is entirely an offer for sale of 5,01,45,001 shares, with a price band set at ₹760 to ₹800 per share.

Since it is an OFS, the company will not raise any fresh capital, and the entire proceeds from the issue will go to the existing shareholders selling their stakes.

Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, August 4, and the NSDL stock may be listed on the BSE on Wednesday, August 6.

NSDL IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP Let's take a look at 10 key things to know from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the National Securities Depository IPO:

1. Selling shareholders According to the RHP, IDBI Bank, NSE, Union Bank of India, SBI, HDFC Bank, and Administrator of SUUTI (Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India) are the selling shareholders of the NSDL IPO.

IDBI Bank is offloading 22,220,000 shares of NSDL, while NSE has offered 18,000,001 equity shares. SBI is selling 40,00,000 shares, HDFC Bank is selling 20,10,000 shares, Administrator of SUUTI is selling 34,15,000 shares, and Union Bank of India has offered 5,00,000 shares of NSDL in the issue.

2. NSDL IPO book-running lead managers and the registrar ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers of the NSDL IPO. MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the offer.

3. NSDL management NSDL's board comprises seven directors, including one managing director, four public interest directors and three non-independent directors (including the managing director).

Vijay Chandok is the managing director and chief executive officer of the company. He has been associated with our Company since November 28, 2024.

Previously, he was associated with ICICI Bank Limited as its executive director and with ICICI Securities Limited as a managing director and chief executive officer.

4. NSDL's major peers CDSL is the only direct peer of NSDL. CDSL, or Central Depository Services (India) Limited, is a securities depository that facilitates the holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form.

5. NSDL's business According to the RHP, NSDL is a SEBI registered market infrastructure institution (MII) offering a wide range of products and services to the financial and securities markets in India.

"As of March 31, 2025, we are the largest depository in India in terms of the number of issuers, the number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume and value of assets held under custody. Further, as of March 31, 2025, we have a network of 65,391 depository participants’ service centres as compared to 18,918 such centres with CDSL," NSDL's RHP says.

6. NSDL's financial performance NSDL's revenue from operations stood at ₹10,219.88 million in FY23, which rose to ₹12,682.44 million the next year. In FY25, its revenue from operations further increased to ₹14,201.46 million.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) in FY23 was ₹2,348.10 million, which rose to ₹2,754.45 million in FY24 and to ₹3,431.24 million in FY25.

7. NSDL IPO: Key risk related to business According to the RHP, if there is a shift in investor preferences away from investing and trading in securities to other avenues, it could reduce demand for the company's services and adversely affect its business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Moreover, its failure to expand service offerings and market reach may have an adverse impact on its business.

8. Tech glitches or cybersecurity breaches could impact business NSDL relies on complex information technology networks and systems to operate its business.

"Any significant system or network disruption due to a technical glitch, breach in the security of our IT systems or otherwise, could have a negative impact on our business, reputation, results of operation and financial condition, including levy of financial disincentive by SEBI," NSDL says.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

