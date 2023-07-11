The Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) mentions that the NSDL IPO will be a total offer for sale (OFS) of up to 57,260,001 shares and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India and the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India will offload their stake in the company through OFS.