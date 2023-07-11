NSDL IPO: IDBI Bank, NSE, HDFC Bank, SBI, among major shareholders in the depository; take a look2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:14 PM IST
According to the DRHP, IDBI Bank is the largest shareholder in NSDL owning 5.22 crore shares or 26.10% stake, followed by NSE with 4.8 crore shares aggregating to 24% stake.
National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the largest depository in the country, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an IPO.
