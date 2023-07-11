National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the largest depository in the country, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an IPO.

NSDL IPO will be a total offer for sale (OFS) of up to 57,260,001 shares. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India and the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India have announced to participate in the OFS.

State Bank of India (SBI) and private lender HDFC Bank had earlier said that they propose to sell 2% stake each in NSDL by offloading 40 lakh shares each in the OFS.

IDBI Bank will sell up to 2.22 crore shares, while National Stock Exchange will sell 1.8 crore shares it owns in the depository.

Union Bank of India will divest 56.25 lakh shares, and the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will offload 34.15 lakh shares.

NSDL is a professionally managed company and does not have any identifiable promoter.

Let us take a look at the biggest shareholders of NSDL:

According to the DRHP, IDBI Bank is the largest shareholder in NSDL owning 5.22 crore shares or 26.10% stake, followed by NSE with 4.8 crore shares aggregating to 24% stake.

Private lender HDFC Bank holds 8.95% stake, while Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) holds 6.83% stake in the depository.

SBI and Deutsche Bank A.G. hold 5% stake each, while Citibank N.A, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and Standard Chartered Bank hold 3.13% stake each in NSDL.

Among other shareholders, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited has 2.91% stake, Union Bank of India has 2.81% and Canara Bank holds 2.30% stake in the company.

View Full Image Source: NSDL DRHP

The NSDL IPO dates and other details are yet to be announced. The face value of NSDL shares is ₹2 apiece.

In the NSDL IPO, a discount may be offered to the eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

NSDL shares are proposed to be listed on BSE.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the IPO registrar.

