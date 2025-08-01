NSDL IPO: Issue garners 41 times bids on third day. Check GMP and other details

NSDL IPO: The much-anticipated and well-tracked initial public offer (IPO) for National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) closed for subscription today, August 1, following the three-day bidding process. The issue garnered a healthy response from all quotas of investors amid positive comments from brokerages and a decent grey market premium (GMP).

NSDL IPO, which opened on July 30, was entirely an offer for sale of ₹4,102 crore by several marquee players like IDBI Bank, National Stock Exchange, Union Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and SUUTI.

The object of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges. The issue priced at ₹760 to ₹800 apiece will see its shares list only on the BSE.

Now, with the closure of the initial share sale, investor focus will shift to NSDL IPO allotment, expected to be finalised on Monday, August 4.

NSDL IPO Subscription NSDL IPO received 41 times bids as of the third day of the bidding process. The retail portion was booked 7.73 times, the NII quota 34.98 times and the QIB quota 103.97 times. The employee quota was booked 15.42 times.

The overall bids received were for 1,44,03,73,716 shares, as against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer.

NSDL IPO GMP NSDL IPO GMP today is ₹135 apiece. At the prevailing GMP and the upper end of the price band of ₹800, NSDL IPO listing is likely at ₹935, a premium of nearly 17%.

However, investors should not base their investment decisions solely on GMP. They should also consider company fundamentals and risk appetite.

About NSDL NSDL is a SEBI-registered Market Infrastructure Institution (MII) that provides a secure and scalable digital framework for India’s financial markets.

As of FY25, NSDL held a dominant position in securities custody, servicing 99.99% of dematerialised holdings by foreign portfolio investors. It also managed ₹70,16765 crore in assets for individuals and HUFs, capturing 67.90% of that specific market segment. It managed over 39.45 million active Demat accounts via 294 depository participants, with account holders across 99.34% of Indian pincodes and 194 countries.