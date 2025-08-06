NSDL IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of NSDL received strong response in the primary market and the equity shares will be listed today.

The public issue was open from July 30 to August 1, while the IPO allotment was fixed on August 4. NSDL IPO listing date is today, 6 August 2025, Wednesday. NSDL shares will be listed on BSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the equity shares of National Securities Depository Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

NSDL shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the NSDL IPO listing today, investors keep an eye on the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the NSDL listing price. NSDL IPO GMP today and analysts indicate a strong listing of shares.

Here’s what NSDL IPO GMP today signals about its share debut.

NSDL IPO GMP Today The trends for NSDL shares in the unlisted market remains bullish. According to market experts, NSDL IPO GMP today is ₹127 per share. This means that in the grey market, NSDL shares are trading higher by ₹136 than their issue price.

NSDL IPO Listing Price NSDL IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of NSDL shares would be ₹927 apiece, which is at a premium of 16% to the IPO price of ₹800 per share.

Analysts also expect a decent listing premium for NSDL shares today.

“Given the strong subscription levels and current market sentiment, we expect a decent listing gain in the range of 12–15% or higher, depending on listing day mood. However, beyond the short-term listing pop, NSDL represents a compelling long-term proxy play on the growth of institutional participation in Indian capital markets,” said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities.

Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS expects a healthy listing for NSDL shares, though he believes upside from there will need to be backed by consistent financial performance and potential monetisation of new service lines.

“At a price band of ₹760 – ₹800, the company is valued at ~ ₹16,400 crore, translating to a P/E of around 47x FY25 earnings. The listing valuations are steep, especially in comparison to CDSL, which trades at a discount despite being a listed peer. Also, the absence of fresh capital infusion means the IPO will not directly fund future growth. That said, NSDL’s strong governance, duopoly positioning, and scale of operations make it a long-term compounding candidate,” said Dasani.

NSDL IPO Subscription Status, Key Details NSDL IPO was open for subscription from July 30 to August 1, and IPO allotment date was August 4. NSDL IPO listing date is today, August 6. NSDL shares will be listed on BSE.

The company raised ₹4,011.60 crore from the book-building issue at the upper-end of the IPO price band of ₹760 to ₹800 per share. NSDL IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore equity shares.

NSDL IPO was subscribed 41.01 times in total, according to the subscription data on BSE. The Retail investors category was booked 7.73 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 34.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 103.97 times subscription.

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the NSDL IPO registrar.