NSDL IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals ahead of share debut

NSDL IPO Listing: The equity shares of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) will be listed on stock exchanges tomorrow after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. NSDL IPO listing date is August 6, and the shares will be listed on BSE.

The public issue opened for subscription on July 30 and closed on August 1. NSDL IPO allotment date was August 4, and the NSDL IPO listing date is 6 August 2025, Wednesday.

Ahead of the NSDL IPO listing tomorrow, market participants watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price. Here’s a look at what NSDL IPO GMP today indicates about share debut.

NSDL IPO GMP Today NSDL shares are trading with a strong premium in the grey market. NSDL IPO GMP today is ₹132 per share. This means that in the grey market, NSDL shares are available higher by ₹136 than their issue price.

NSDL IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of NSDL shares would be ₹932 apiece, which is at a premium of 16.5% to the IPO price of ₹800 per share.

The company raised ₹4,011.60 crore from the book-building issue at a fixed price band of ₹800 per share. NSDL IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.01 crore equity shares.

NSDL IPO got 41.01 times subscription in total, according to the subscription data on BSE. The Retail investors category was booked 7.73 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 34.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 103.97 times subscription.

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the NSDL IPO registrar.