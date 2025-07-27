NSDL IPO opens next week: GMP, price, date, other details in 10 points

The most awaited National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the primary market next week. The NSDL IPO will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 1.

Advertisement

NSDL IPO is a book-building of ₹4,011.60 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 5.01 crore shares.

The NSDL IPO has allocated up to 50 per cent of the shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), at least 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and a minimum of 35 per cent for retail investors. Additionally, up to 85,000 equity shares are set aside for eligible employees, who will also receive a discount of ₹76 per share under the employee reservation segment.

This IPO is entirely an offer for sale, involving up to 5.01 crore equity shares being sold by existing shareholders. IDBI Bank plans to divest up to 2.22 crore shares, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) aims to sell up to 1.80 crore shares, while the State Bank of India (SBI) will offer up to 40 lakh shares. HDFC Bank and Union Bank of India intend to sell up to 20 lakh and 5 lakh shares, respectively.

Advertisement

Here are 10 factors to consider before investing in NSDL IPO - NSDL IPO date: The IPO will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 1.

NSDL IPO price band: NSDL IPO price band is set at ₹760 to ₹800 per share, with a face value of ₹2 per share.

NSDL IPO size: The IPO is a book-building of ₹4,011.60 crore and is entirely an offer for sale of 5.01 crore shares.

NSDL IPO lot size: The minimum amount of investment required by an retail is ₹13,680 (18 shares).

NSDL IPO reservation: 50 per cent reserved for QIB, 35 per cent reserved for retail and 15 per cent for NIIs.

Advertisement

NSDL IPO allotment date: The allotment for the NSDL IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, August 4.

NSDL IPO listing date: The IPO will be list on BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, August 6.

NSDL IPO lead manager: ICICI Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager.

NSDL IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.

NSDL IPO GMP: The shares of NSDL IPO is trading at ₹145 in the grey market.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.