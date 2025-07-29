NSDL IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, price band, date, review, other details in 10 points

Asit Manohar
Updated29 Jul 2025, 09:33 AM IST
NSDL IPO: The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) 's initial public offering (ipo) will open tomorrow and continue until 1 August 2025. The company has declared the NSDL IPO price band at 760 to 800 per equity share. The company aims to raise 4,011.60 crore from its public issue, a completely offer-for-sale (OFS). The initial public offer is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE.

Ahead of the NSDL IPO opening date, the company's shares are available at a robust premium in the grey market. According to market observers, NSDL shares are available at a premium of 137 in the grey market today. This means the NSDL IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 137, which signals around 17% listing gain potential in this OFS.

Top NSDL IPO details you may like to know

1] NSDL IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of 137.

2] NSDL IPO date: The public issue will open on 30 July 2025 and remain open until 1 August 2025.

3] NSDL IPO price: The company has declared a price band of 760 to 800 per equity share.

4] NSDL IPO size: The company aims to raise 4,011.60 crore from this public offer, which is entirely reserved for OFS.

5] NSDL IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the initial offer comprises 18 company shares.

6] NSDL IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalizing share allocation is 2 August 2025.

7] NSDL IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] NSDL IPO lead managers: ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Services, IDBI Capital Market, Motilal Oswal, and SBI Capital have appointed the public issue lead managers.

9] NSDL IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 5 August 2025.

10] NSDL IPO review: The NSDL IPO's market capitalization is 16,000 crore. As of 31 March 2025, the company's ROE was around 17.10%, ROCE was nearly 22.70%, margins were 22.35%, and EBITDA margins were around 24%, while its price to book value was around 8.

