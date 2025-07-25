NSDL IPO to open on July 30; price band set at ₹760-800 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

NSDL IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹760 to ₹800 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The NSDL IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30 and will close on Friday, August 1. The allocation to anchor investors for the NSDL IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 29.

The floor price and the cap price are 380 times and 400 times the face value of the equity shares, respectively. The NSDL IPO lot size is 18 equity shares and in multiples of 18 equity shares thereafter.

NSDL IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved up to 85,000 equity shares. A discount of ₹76 per equity share is being offered to eligible employee in the employee reservation portion.

Tentatively, NSDL IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, August 4 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, August 5, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. NSDL share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 6.

NSDL IPO details The NSDL IPO comprises a complete sale of up to 5.01 crore equity shares from current shareholders. IDBI Bank intends to offload as many as 2.22 crore shares, while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) plans to offer up to 1.80 crore shares. State Bank of India (SBI) aims to sell up to 40 lakh shares, HDFC Bank will offer up to 20 lakh shares, and Union Bank of India will put forth 5 lakh shares.

Furthermore, the Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will provide up to 34.15 lakh shares. All of the shares carry a face value of ₹2 each.

As per SEBI regulations, no individual entity can possess more than a 15% stake in a Market Infrastructure Institution (MII). The NSDL IPO, given that both IDBI and NSE hold over 15% of NSDL's shares, enables these organizations to adhere to the 15% ownership cap.

The company initially filed its draft red herring prospectus in July 2023, followed by an addendum in May 2025, which decreased the issue size from 5.72 crore shares to 5.01 crore. SEBI has granted NSDL approval to finalize its listing process by August 14, 2025.

The book-running lead managers for the IPO consist of ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities, IDBI Capital, Motilal Oswal, and SBI Caps.

NSDL details As of March 31, 2025, NSDL stands as India's largest depository regarding the number of issuers, active instruments, market share in dematerialized value of settlement volume, and assets under custody, according to the CRISIL Report. Additionally, as of March 31, 2025, NSDL operated a network of 65,391 service centers for depository participants, in contrast to CDSL's 18,918 centers.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the sole peer is Central Depository Services (India) Limited.