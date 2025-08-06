NSDL Share Price Live Updates: GMP, experts hint solid returns upon debut. Check listing time, other key details

NSDL Share Price Live Updates: Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. NSDL shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the NSDL IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. NSDL IPO allotment status was finalised on Monday, August 4.

NSDL IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 41.01 times, according to BSE data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 7.73 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 34.98 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 103.97 times. The employee segment witnessed a subscription rate of 15.42 times.

The public offering of the depository consists solely of a sale offer (OFS) for 5.01 crore shares, with the sellers including the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, and the Administrator of Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

NSDL is a market infrastructure institution registered with Sebi that provides a variety of products and services to India's financial and securities markets. After the Depositories Act was enacted in 1996, it spearheaded the dematerialisation of securities in India beginning in November 1996.

