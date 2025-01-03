NSE achieves 268 successful IPOs in 2024, highest number in Asia

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday announced that it achieved record numbers of IPOs within Asia and the highest equity capital raised in the primary market globally in the calendar year 2024.

The NSE facilitated 268 IPOs in 2024, comprising 90 on the mainboard and 178 in the SME segment, raising a total of ₹1.67 lakh crore.

This represents the highest number of IPOs in a single calendar year, reflecting growing investor confidence in India's capital markets.

Globally, a total of 1,145 IPOs were launched in 2024, compared to 1,271 in the previous year, 2023.

India led the chart with NSE said it facilitated 268 companies going for IPOs, including the largest IPO in India and the second largest IPO globally of USD 3.3 billion of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

SMEs collectively raised around ₹7,349 crore (USD 0.86 billion).

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE stated, "The record number of IPOs during this calendar year highlights the resilience and potential of the Indian economy."

"Companies across various sectors are recognizing the value of public markets to support their growth strategies."

Krishnan, citing some data, said NSE has alone done more number of IPOs than other top exchanges in Asia which includes the IPOs Japan's (Japan Exchange Group), Hong Kong's (Hong Kong Stock Exchange), and China's (Shanghai Stock Exchange) have done cumulatively.

In 2025, NSE said it remains committed to strengthening its platform for higher capital raising and supporting businesses.

Taking opportunities in India's booming stock market, many companies intended to list their shares, and a sizable number of them have made handsome gains.

Initial public offering (IPO) refers to the process where companies sell their shares to the public to raise equity capital from the investors.