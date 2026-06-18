NSE's long road to Dalal Street: How scandals and lawsuits delayed India's biggest IPO

MUMBAI: After more than a decade of regulatory probes, courtroom battles and governance scandals, the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) has finally taken a decisive step towards its long-delayed capital markets debut.
MUMBAI: After more than a decade of regulatory probes, courtroom battles and governance scandals, the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) has finally taken a decisive step towards its long-delayed capital markets debut.
India's largest stock exchange filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Wednesday for what could become the country's largest initial public offering (IPO), reviving a listing plan that was effectively frozen by a series of regulatory and legal disputes dating back to 2015.
India's largest stock exchange filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Wednesday for what could become the country's largest initial public offering (IPO), reviving a listing plan that was effectively frozen by a series of regulatory and legal disputes dating back to 2015.
The IPO comprises an offer for sale of up to 149 million equity shares. Based on indicative grey market prices of at least ₹2,000 a share, the offering could be worth about ₹29,780 crore (more than $3 billion) and value NSE at over ₹5 trillion. At that level, it would surpass the ₹27,859-crore IPO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Life Insurance Corp.'s ₹20,557-crore offering to become India's largest public issue.
A listing derailed
NSE's listing ambitions were thrown off course in 2015 after allegations that select brokers received preferential access to its co-location facility, setting off one of the country's most consequential market-regulation probes.
NSE introduced co-location services in 2009, allowing members to place their servers within exchange premises to reduce trading latency. In 2015, a whistleblower alleged that certain brokers gained preferential access through early login arrangements.
A probe by the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) expert committee found that NSE violated fair-access rules and dismissed an initial complaint without examining whether exchange employees had colluded in the alleged misconduct.
The panel directed NSE's board to conduct an independent examination, including a forensic investigation by an external agency. Investigations by Sebi, forensic auditors and other agencies subsequently concluded that certain brokers benefited from co-location, early login and dark fibre arrangements.
Sebi's probe later expanded to include allegations that non-internet service providers had been permitted to lay fibre on NSE premises, giving some brokers an additional trading advantage through dedicated communication links known as dark fibre.
Dark fibre refers to privately leased optical fibre cables that provide a direct communication link between a broker's trading systems and the exchange's co-location facility.
The fallout was significant. Between 2017 and 2018, Sebi issued multiple show-cause notices to NSE and former officials covering co-location, dark fibre and governance-related matters. In April 2019, a Sebi whole-time member ordered the exchange to disgorge more than ₹624 crore along with interest, imposed a six-month market-access restriction and issued several non-monetary directions.
NSE challenged the orders before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which set aside the disgorgement directions while upholding the non-monetary instructions and directed the exchange to deposit ₹100 crore into the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The dark fibre matter followed a similar path.
The litigation remains unresolved. Sebi challenged the SAT rulings before the Supreme Court, where the appeals are still pending. An interim Supreme Court order directed the regulator to refund part of the amounts deposited by NSE during the litigation.
Even as those appeals continued, NSE moved toward a negotiated settlement. In June 2025, it filed settlement applications with Sebi in the co-location and dark fibre cases and enhanced the settlement terms in March 2026. According to the DRHP, the proposed settlement amount is now ₹1,491.2 crore. The applications, however, are yet to receive final approval.
Governance concerns
The co-location controversy was only part of the challenge. Governance concerns also weighed on NSE's listing ambitions.
The exchange's governance practices came under scrutiny following allegations that Anand Subramanian, a former consultant, had been elevated through the organisation to become group chief operating officer.
The controversy deepened after Sebi alleged that former managing director and chief executive officer Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information about the exchange with an unidentified "Himalayan yogi" and sought advice on key organizational decisions. Ramkrishna resigned in 2016 amid mounting scrutiny.
In a 2022 order, Sebi alleged that Ramkrishna shared information with the yogi, including NSE's five-year projections, financial data, dividend ratio, business plans, board meeting agendas, and employee appraisal matters. The former managing director was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation that year in connection with the co-location case.
The allegations rattled India's financial sector and raised fresh questions about governance at one of the country's most important market institutions.
For years, the combined weight of regulatory proceedings, court cases and governance controversies cast a shadow over NSE's listing plans, delaying approvals and keeping investors uncertain about when, or whether, the exchange would go public.
The DRHP filing revives those ambitions.
Because the IPO is entirely an offer for sale, all proceeds will go to existing shareholders.
Not all investors stayed the course. SAIF Partners (now Elevation Capital), Sequoia Capital India (now Peak XV) and IFCI exited before the IPO, while ChrysCapital rolled over its holding through a single-asset continuation vehicle while providing exits to its previous limited partners.
State Bank of India, the largest selling shareholder, plans to offer up to 24.75 million shares, followed by Morgan Stanley's MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd with up to 16 million shares and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) with up to 11.87 million shares.
Other selling shareholders include Temasek's Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, GIC Re, The New India Assurance Co., National Insurance Co. and United India Insurance Co.
The issue is being managed by a syndicate of 20 investment banks, including Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley India as book-running lead managers.