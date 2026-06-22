NSE IPO: 10 key risks investors should know from the DRHP

India's largest stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 17 June for a proposed IPO estimated at around ₹30,000 crore. Structured entirely as an Offer for Sale (OFS), the issue is expected to become the largest IPO in Indian market history.
Ahead of the public issue, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the largest shareholder with a 10.72% stake, holding 26.53 crore shares. Other key shareholders include Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd with 11.25 crore shares (4.54%), Stock Holding Corporation of India with 11 crore shares (4.44%), and SBI Capital Markets with 10.73 crore shares (4.33%).
The IPO comprises the sale of up to 14.89 crore equity shares, representing nearly 6% of NSE's paid-up equity capital. As the issue is purely an OFS, NSE will not receive any proceeds from the offering, with all sale proceeds accruing to the existing shareholders. The price band for the issue is yet to be announced.
The offering is being managed by a consortium of 20 book-running lead managers, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, SBI Capital Markets, JPMorgan, Citi, ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, JM Financial and HDFC Bank. MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.
Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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