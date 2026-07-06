NSE IPO: Bourse plans to launch $3 billion issue in September; marketing likely to begin next week: Report

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is set to begin formal marketing for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) as early as next week, marking a key step towards what could become one of the largest public issues in India's history, Bloomberg reported.

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The report said NSE plans to conduct investor roadshows across the United States, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Middle East and India as part of its marketing campaign. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the exchange is targeting a September listing and is currently in discussions with investment banks on the final marketing strategy.

Bloomberg noted that the plans remain under deliberation and details such as the IPO size, valuation and timeline could still change.

Also Read | Should you invest in the NSE IPO? Here are the key pros and cons

According to Bloomberg, the NSE is currently valued at more than ₹5.25 trillion (around $55.1 billion) in the grey market, based on data from the unlisted-stock trading platform UnlistedZone.com. At that valuation, the proposed stake sale could raise nearly ₹306 billion, potentially surpassing the ₹278.7 billion IPO of Hyundai Motor India's 2024 listing, which remains India's largest IPO to date.

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Bloomberg also reported that NSE has appointed around 20 investment banks to manage the share sale, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley, HSBC Holdings and Citigroup.

NSE IPO holds the key to India's next big IPO cycle The exchange is expected to raise up to $3 billion, according to Bloomberg, joining a pipeline of marquee listings that also includes Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms and SBI's mutual fund business. NSE filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) last month for an IPO comprising an offer-for-sale (OFS) only, with existing shareholders planning to sell up to 148.9 million shares, representing around 6% of the company.

Bloomberg noted that while both offerings are expected to attract strong interest from domestic investors due to their dominant market positions, the NSE IPO differs significantly in its structure. The issue is expected to be an OFS only, meaning the proceeds will go to existing shareholders rather than to the exchange itself.

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In contrast, Jio Platforms' proposed IPO is expected to include a fresh issue of shares, with a portion of the proceeds earmarked for reducing debt. Bloomberg said this distinction is particularly important in the current market environment, where India is seeking to attract foreign capital amid pressure on the rupee and volatile global conditions.

Bloomberg also observed that both NSE and Jio Platforms enjoy strong competitive advantages in highly regulated sectors with limited competition. However, it stressed that maintaining retail investor confidence will be crucial as India prepares for what could be its biggest IPO cycle in recent years.

Also Read | NSE IPO: 10 key risks investors should know from the DRHP

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.