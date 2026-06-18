Eye-popping returns for early investors as NSE eyes ₹5 tn IPO valuation

Shareholders selling equity in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) public offer are set to bag up to thousand-fold returns on their average investment costs once the exchange gets listed.
For this analysis, Mint has used the approximate upper and lower ends of grey-market quotes as references, which price shares at ₹1,800 on the lower end and ₹2,040 on the upper end. At the higher end, the exchange will be valued at over ₹5 trillion.
To be sure, grey market prices are not mathematically calculated, and final price bands are set by merchant banks after accounting for multiple factors.
New India Assurance Co. and National Insurance Co. hold the lowest entry basis among the selling group, with a weighted average cost of acquisition (WACA) of ₹0.32 per share. WACA is a metric representing the average cost an investor paid for each share over time.