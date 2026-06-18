A 70-year-old law and a 10% stake: What keeps LIC invested in NSE

Maintaining a significant stake in NSE also plays out in LIC's favour by making it the only shareholder in the exchange with the power to have a director's seat on the company's board, another investment banker explained.

"Sebi's regulations permit an exchange to only have non-independent directors that are not trading members or clearing members," the second banker said.

Currently, NSE's board has two non-independent directors. One of them is former vice chairman and CEO of HCL Technologies Veneet Nayar, who holds 0.14% stake in NSE in his capacity as settlor and trustee of three family trusts. The other is LIC managing director Dinesh Pant.

"While other non-independent directors can be appointed based on the board's discretion, LIC will always have a representation as long as it holds significant stake in the company," the first person said.

To be sure, according to the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, LIC, while entering into any arrangement with any company, "may impose such conditions as it may think necessary or expedient for protecting the interest of the Corporation and for securing that the accommodations granted by it is put to the best use by the concern."

While NSE's current articles of association do not explicitly mention any cap for being able to get a directorship right, both the investment bankers that Mint spoke to said that LIC preferred maintaining its stake in the company at over 10%.

Mint has reached out to LIC for their comments on the story.

LIC holds a 5.57% stake in NSE's rival exchange BSE Ltd. and had, in 2023, nominated the candidature of its then-MD Jagannath Mukkavilli as a non-independent director. As per BSE's website, Mukkavilli was appointed to the board effective February, 2024, and continues to serve as the bourse's non-independent director.

Other marquee shareholders, including investor Radhakishan Damani, who holds 1.58%, and Premji Invest, the family office of Azim Premji with a 2.35% holding, are also retaining their investments in the public offering, the DRHP showed.

Premji Invest and Damani's decision to retain holdings could be viewed positively by retail investors, as it signals continued conviction from some of NSE's best-known shareholders, a syndicate banker on the deal added.