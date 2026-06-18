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A 70-year-old law and a 10% stake: What keeps LIC invested in NSE

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read18 Jun 2026, 01:49 PM IST
NSE filed its DRHP with Sebi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
NSE filed its DRHP with Sebi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Summary

NSE IPO: Maintaining a significant stake in the exchange works in LIC's favour, granting it the power to hold a director's seat on the company's board

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Mumbai: As state-owned banks and insurers cash out through the National Stock Exchange's roughly 30,000-crore initial public offering, its largest shareholder, Life Insurance Corp. of India, is holding on to its 10.72% stake, according to the draft papers filed with the market regulator.

As per the draft red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 17 June, among state-backed entities, State Bank of India is the largest selling shareholder, offering up to 24.75 million shares in the IPO.

Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corp, PSU insurers GIC Re and The New India Assurance Company have offered around 11 million shares each, while National Insurance Co and United India Insurance Co are each divesting around 6 million shares.

Mumbai: As state-owned banks and insurers cash out through the National Stock Exchange's roughly 30,000-crore initial public offering, its largest shareholder, Life Insurance Corp. of India, is holding on to its 10.72% stake, according to the draft papers filed with the market regulator.

As per the draft red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 17 June, among state-backed entities, State Bank of India is the largest selling shareholder, offering up to 24.75 million shares in the IPO.

Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corp, PSU insurers GIC Re and The New India Assurance Company have offered around 11 million shares each, while National Insurance Co and United India Insurance Co are each divesting around 6 million shares.

"LIC was one of the first allottees in NSE back in 1992, and they have built up their stake strategically over the years," an investment banker who is part of the deal said on the condition of anonymity. "Monetising that stake in a clear industry leader does not make sense from their usual long-term investment perspective, especially when other government entities are already selling."

At a price of 2,000 per share, which is approximately the price at which grey-market shares are currently trading, LIC's stake in NSE would be valued at over 53,000 crore. NSE's current valuation is seen at over 5 trillion.

Also Read | NSE’s long road to IPO: Delays, scandals and lawsuits

Maintaining a significant stake in NSE also plays out in LIC's favour by making it the only shareholder in the exchange with the power to have a director's seat on the company's board, another investment banker explained.

"Sebi's regulations permit an exchange to only have non-independent directors that are not trading members or clearing members," the second banker said.

Currently, NSE's board has two non-independent directors. One of them is former vice chairman and CEO of HCL Technologies Veneet Nayar, who holds 0.14% stake in NSE in his capacity as settlor and trustee of three family trusts. The other is LIC managing director Dinesh Pant.

"While other non-independent directors can be appointed based on the board's discretion, LIC will always have a representation as long as it holds significant stake in the company," the first person said.

To be sure, according to the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, LIC, while entering into any arrangement with any company, "may impose such conditions as it may think necessary or expedient for protecting the interest of the Corporation and for securing that the accommodations granted by it is put to the best use by the concern."

While NSE's current articles of association do not explicitly mention any cap for being able to get a directorship right, both the investment bankers that Mint spoke to said that LIC preferred maintaining its stake in the company at over 10%.

Mint has reached out to LIC for their comments on the story.

LIC holds a 5.57% stake in NSE's rival exchange BSE Ltd. and had, in 2023, nominated the candidature of its then-MD Jagannath Mukkavilli as a non-independent director. As per BSE's website, Mukkavilli was appointed to the board effective February, 2024, and continues to serve as the bourse's non-independent director.

Other marquee shareholders, including investor Radhakishan Damani, who holds 1.58%, and Premji Invest, the family office of Azim Premji with a 2.35% holding, are also retaining their investments in the public offering, the DRHP showed.

Premji Invest and Damani's decision to retain holdings could be viewed positively by retail investors, as it signals continued conviction from some of NSE's best-known shareholders, a syndicate banker on the deal added.

Also Read | NSE's big-bang IPO: Here are the big investors looking to sell
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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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HomeMarketsIPOA 70-year-old law and a 10% stake: What keeps LIC invested in NSE

A 70-year-old law and a 10% stake: What keeps LIC invested in NSE

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read18 Jun 2026, 01:49 PM IST
NSE filed its DRHP with Sebi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
NSE filed its DRHP with Sebi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Summary

NSE IPO: Maintaining a significant stake in the exchange works in LIC's favour, granting it the power to hold a director's seat on the company's board

Gift this article

Mumbai: As state-owned banks and insurers cash out through the National Stock Exchange's roughly 30,000-crore initial public offering, its largest shareholder, Life Insurance Corp. of India, is holding on to its 10.72% stake, according to the draft papers filed with the market regulator.

As per the draft red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 17 June, among state-backed entities, State Bank of India is the largest selling shareholder, offering up to 24.75 million shares in the IPO.

Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corp, PSU insurers GIC Re and The New India Assurance Company have offered around 11 million shares each, while National Insurance Co and United India Insurance Co are each divesting around 6 million shares.

Mumbai: As state-owned banks and insurers cash out through the National Stock Exchange's roughly 30,000-crore initial public offering, its largest shareholder, Life Insurance Corp. of India, is holding on to its 10.72% stake, according to the draft papers filed with the market regulator.

As per the draft red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 17 June, among state-backed entities, State Bank of India is the largest selling shareholder, offering up to 24.75 million shares in the IPO.

Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corp, PSU insurers GIC Re and The New India Assurance Company have offered around 11 million shares each, while National Insurance Co and United India Insurance Co are each divesting around 6 million shares.

"LIC was one of the first allottees in NSE back in 1992, and they have built up their stake strategically over the years," an investment banker who is part of the deal said on the condition of anonymity. "Monetising that stake in a clear industry leader does not make sense from their usual long-term investment perspective, especially when other government entities are already selling."

At a price of 2,000 per share, which is approximately the price at which grey-market shares are currently trading, LIC's stake in NSE would be valued at over 53,000 crore. NSE's current valuation is seen at over 5 trillion.

Also Read | NSE’s long road to IPO: Delays, scandals and lawsuits

Maintaining a significant stake in NSE also plays out in LIC's favour by making it the only shareholder in the exchange with the power to have a director's seat on the company's board, another investment banker explained.

"Sebi's regulations permit an exchange to only have non-independent directors that are not trading members or clearing members," the second banker said.

Currently, NSE's board has two non-independent directors. One of them is former vice chairman and CEO of HCL Technologies Veneet Nayar, who holds 0.14% stake in NSE in his capacity as settlor and trustee of three family trusts. The other is LIC managing director Dinesh Pant.

"While other non-independent directors can be appointed based on the board's discretion, LIC will always have a representation as long as it holds significant stake in the company," the first person said.

To be sure, according to the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, LIC, while entering into any arrangement with any company, "may impose such conditions as it may think necessary or expedient for protecting the interest of the Corporation and for securing that the accommodations granted by it is put to the best use by the concern."

While NSE's current articles of association do not explicitly mention any cap for being able to get a directorship right, both the investment bankers that Mint spoke to said that LIC preferred maintaining its stake in the company at over 10%.

Mint has reached out to LIC for their comments on the story.

LIC holds a 5.57% stake in NSE's rival exchange BSE Ltd. and had, in 2023, nominated the candidature of its then-MD Jagannath Mukkavilli as a non-independent director. As per BSE's website, Mukkavilli was appointed to the board effective February, 2024, and continues to serve as the bourse's non-independent director.

Other marquee shareholders, including investor Radhakishan Damani, who holds 1.58%, and Premji Invest, the family office of Azim Premji with a 2.35% holding, are also retaining their investments in the public offering, the DRHP showed.

Premji Invest and Damani's decision to retain holdings could be viewed positively by retail investors, as it signals continued conviction from some of NSE's best-known shareholders, a syndicate banker on the deal added.

Also Read | NSE's big-bang IPO: Here are the big investors looking to sell
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOA 70-year-old law and a 10% stake: What keeps LIC invested in NSE
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