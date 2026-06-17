NSE files DRHP for IPO; may be valued at ₹5 trillion on listing

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Wednesday night filed its draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator for what could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in India.

The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale of up to 149 million equity shares by existing institutional shareholders, the document filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. This means a total 6% of NSE's paid-up capital is being offered to new investors. No fresh equity capital will be issued as part of the transaction.

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Proceeds from the transaction will go entirely to the selling shareholders, which include State Bank of India, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, affiliates of Morgan Stanley, Temasek, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corp. of India, General Insurance Corp of India, The New India Assurance Co, National Insurance Co and United India Insurance Co.

As per the DRHP, SBI is the largest selling shareholder, offering up to 24.75 million shares. Morgan Stanley's MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd is offering up to 16 million of its own shares, while the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is set to sell up to 11.87 million shares in the IPO.

Other sellers include Temasek's Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, which is selling up to 11.24 million shares, while Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corp, PSU insurers GIC Re and The New India Assurance Company have offered around 11 million shares each. National Insurance Co and United India Insurance Co are each divesting around 6 million shares.

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Meanwhile, LIC, the exchange's single-largest shareholder with a 10.72% stake, will hold on. On 15 June, Mint reported that the insurer will retain its stake, while several others partially sell their shares. Premji Invest with 2.35% holding and Radhakishan Damani with 1.58% stake too are not selling their shares, the DRHP showed.

Under current market regulations, an Indian stock exchange cannot list its shares on its own platform, which means NSE will list its shares on rival BSE Ltd.

In the syndicate of its 20 investment bankers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. and Morgan Stanley India Co. are among the book-running lead managers for the share sale.

Based on indicative grey market prices of at least ₹2,000, the IPO is expected to value NSE at approximately ₹29,780 crore (over $3 billion), with a valuation of over ₹5 trillion. At this price point, NSE's IPO will become the country's biggest public offering, surpassing the likes of Hyundai Motor India Ltd's ₹27,859 crore IPO, and LIC's ₹20,557-crore offer.

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To be sure, grey market prices are not mathematically calculated, and final price bands are set by merchant banks after accounting for multiple factors.

"The stock exchange business globally is a unique and highly resilient market infrastructure business, and the listing of an institution of NSE’s calibre will allow small investors to own a stake in one of India’s most important financial institutions," said Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director of leading broking company Angel One.

The filing marks a full circle for the exchange's decade-long listing plan. NSE first filed its IPO papers in 2016, after which it was caught up in the co-location scandal and accused of giving select brokers unfair access to its servers. As the case dragged on, the IPO was shelved amid a leadership overhaul.

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In January 2026, under a new management, NSE reached a ₹1,300 crore settlement with Sebi and received the go-ahead to refile its papers.

Current regulatory frameworks require the exchange to maintain a diversified shareholding structure. No single foreign or domestic entity is permitted to hold more than 5% of the equity capital of a stock exchange without explicit regulatory approval, while specific institutional categories like commercial banks and insurance companies can hold up to 15%.

The listing will pit the NSE against BSE, which became India's first listed stock exchange in 2017. BSE shares have risen over 50% over the past 12 months, and now trade at a price-to-earnings multiple of 70.45. On Wednesday, shares of BSE fell 3.81% on NSE, while the Nifty index rose 0.4%.

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NSE reported a 3% year-on-year decline in revenue and a 15% drop in profit for FY26. Revenue fell 3% to ₹16,601 crore from ₹17,141 crore a year ago, while profit declined 15% to ₹10,302 crore. Revenue declined mainly on the back of a declining share of income from transaction charges, clearing and settlement income. Income from transaction charges fell 4% year-on-year to ₹13,057 crore from ₹13,636 crore the previous year, while clearing and settlement income fell 22% to ₹251 crore from ₹321 crore.

The market regulator will now review the draft prospectus before issuing its final observations, a process that typically takes between 30 and 90 days. Following regulatory approval, the exchange will file its final prospectus with the Registrar of Companies to determine the price band and bidding dates for the public issue.

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However, NSE's document review could take longer.

“While Sebi’s formal observation period is 30 days from receipt of satisfactory clarifications and exchange in-principle approvals, NSE’s DRHP is unlikely to be a plain-vanilla review,” said Rohit Jain, managing partner at law firm Singhania & Co. “Given its past regulatory overhang, market-infrastructure status, scale and large OFS, approval/observation timelines will certainly be longer,” he explained.

NSE's IPO is part of a wave of major public offerings expected this year, with high-profile IPOs anticipated from Reliance's Jio Platforms, SBI Funds Management and Zepto. This follows a record-breaking 2025 for the primary market, in which 371 companies raised over ₹1.75 trillion, bolstered by the massive debuts of HDB Financial Services, LG Electronics India, and ICICI Prudential Asset Management.

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Also Read | Direct retail ownership of NSE listed firms hits five-year low in March

About the Authors Agnidev Bhattacharya Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in I...Read More ✕ Agnidev Bhattacharya Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.



He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.



Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.



He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.



As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise. Ram Sahgal Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times...Read More ✕ Ram Sahgal Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.