NSE IPO expected share price band: Expert explains why it can't be above ₹1750 - Maths here | How GMP is growing

NSE IPO: After receiving SEBI's approval to hit the Indian primary market, speculation is high about the NSE IPO price band. According to the NSE IPO news published by various media houses, the shares are priced between ₹1,800 and ₹2,100. However, since the start of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors, some clarity has trickled down, and the NSE IPO price band is one of the outcomes.

According to primary market experts, NSE shares finished at around ₹2,050 in the unlisted market on 7th September 2026, the last date for pre-IPO investors to offload their shareholding in the company. Those who didn't sell their stake will have to wait for the next six months, as the lock-in period begins on 8th September 2026. They said that NSE shares finished at 2,050, and the grey market signalled a premium of around ₹300 on 7th September 2026. So, the NSE IPO price band would be below ₹1750, as an upper price band above ₹1750 would imply higher valuations, with nothing on the table for primary market investors.

NSE IPO price band prediction | See mathematics Speaking on the expected NSE IPO price band, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said the NSE shares ended at ₹2,050 on 7th September, which is close to its fair value. As the lock-in period began today, pre-IPO investors must wait 6 months to sell their NSE shares. The NSE IPO GMP on 7th September was around ₹300 per share. So, the upper NSE IPO price band can't be above ₹1,750 ( ₹2,050 - ₹300). In other words, the NSE IPO price band would be below ₹1750 per equity share."

The primary market expert said that the NSE IPO is already an OFS. If the NSE IPO price band is above ₹1750, the public issue would be considered highly valued.

NSE IPO GMP today The grey market is witnessing some profit-booking, with NSE shares trading at a premium of ₹273, down ₹12 from yesterday's GMP of ₹285. Market observers said the NSE IPO GMP was expected to dip after the lock-in period began. They said that the grey market has hinted at the NSE management about the NSE IPO price, which a larger section of investors wants. Now, the grey market is waiting for the announcement of the NSE IPO price band, which is expected by Friday this week.

NSE IPO | Is this a good bet? On whether the NSE IPO would be a good bet if the NSE IPO price band comes below ₹1,750, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “A smart investor doesn't look at the face value and brand value of the company only. They look at other angles as well, such as the type of public offering, valuations, etc. So, an investor must remember the NSE IPO is 100% OFS. So, it is selling shareholders who would be benefiting from the NSE IPO, not the NSE itself. So, in case of higher valuations, a smart investor would either avoid applying for this most-awaited public issue, or they will wait for their level in the post-listing phase.”

“Technically and traditionally, the NSE IPO price band won't be above ₹1,750 and in that case, it is advisable for investors to apply for the NSE IPO. The public issue is expected to list at around ₹2,250 (Plus or minus ₹50), depending upon the market mood, price band and the kind of response it receives after the announcement of the NSE IPO price band,” said Gorakshkar of Avinsh Mentor Research.

NSE IPO | Allotment, listing, subscription details According to Reuters, the NSE is targeting a listing in the week starting September 21. So, the NSE IPO listing date may fall on 21 September 2026 at the earliest and 25 September 2026 at the latest.

Keeping the mandatory ‘T+3’ listing rule, in which an IPO must list within three days after the end of bidding. This means that if the NSE IPO lists on 21 September 2026, the opening date can be expected on 14 September 2026. Likewise, if the NSE IPO lists on 25 September 2026, the opening date can be expected on 18 September 2026. Therefore, the NSE IPO allotment status may become public from 17 September 2026 to 23 September 2026.