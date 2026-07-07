NSE IPO: From derivatives dominance to dividends, Jefferies flags five key positives

With the National Stock Exchange (NSE) having filed for its long-awaited initial public offering, global brokerage Jefferies believes the exchange is entering the market with one of the strongest business models among global exchange operators.

According to the brokerage, NSE's leadership across trading segments, growing technology business, healthy balance sheet and resilient earnings profile differentiate it from peers.

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Shares of BSE, MCX and IEX fell up to 4% after Jefferies highlighted the NSE's competitive strengths ahead of its proposed IPO.

Here are the five key takeaways from Jefferies' note:

Derivatives have become the biggest earnings engine India's exchange business has undergone a structural shift, with equity derivatives—particularly options—emerging as the primary revenue driver. Jefferies noted that the equity options market expanded at a 56% CAGR between FY20 and FY26, compared with 19% growth in cash market turnover.

By FY26, the average daily turnover of options premiums had climbed to nearly 70% of daily cash market turnover, helping derivatives contribute about 70% of operating revenues for Indian exchanges.

The brokerage said this transition has made exchange revenues less dependent on market direction, as options activity is largely driven by volatility. Despite India recording a higher number of options contracts than the US, option premium volumes remain only about one-fifth of US levels, indicating significant headroom for growth.

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A diversified franchise with market-leading positions Jefferies believes NSE has built the broadest exchange ecosystem in India. Since its inception in 1993, the exchange has expanded beyond equity trading to include equity derivatives, commodities, currencies, bonds, clearing services, and technology solutions.

The brokerage estimates that NSE accounts for nearly 70% of India's exchange revenues while commanding more than 90% market share across most trading segments, excluding index options and commodity derivatives.

Its clearing subsidiary, NSE Clearing (NCL), also dominates the market with an estimated 88% share in cash market clearing and 91% in futures and options clearing.

Apart from trading, technology and data services contributed about 13% of FY26 revenues, with the exchange continuing to strengthen its presence in commodity derivatives.

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Asset-light model translates into robust shareholder returns A strong balance sheet and limited capital expenditure requirements have enabled NSE to consistently reward shareholders, Jefferies said.

The exchange held investment assets worth around ₹288 billion in government securities and mutual funds at the end of FY26. With annual capital expenditure amounting to only 3-3.5% of revenues, most operating cash flows have been allocated to dividend payouts.

NSE distributed nearly 74% of its earnings in FY25 and about 85% in FY26, highlighting the cash-generating nature of its business.

Regulatory issues remain an overhang but are largely provisioned Jefferies acknowledged that regulatory and legal matters remain key risks for the exchange, although the financial impact has largely been recognised.

The brokerage said NSE has already created provisions for ongoing SEBI proceedings linked to its colocation and server access cases, which weighed on operating EBITDA margins during FY25 and FY26.

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The exchange also faces 20 civil and nine criminal cases, while contingent liabilities of about ₹10.5 billion primarily relate to tax-related disputes. In addition, regulatory changes such as curbs on weekly index options and higher contributions to the equity derivatives core Settlement Guarantee Fund affected earnings over the past two financial years.

Stake sale could provide capital relief for PSU insurers Beyond the listing itself, Jefferies sees an additional benefit from the proposed offer for sale.

The brokerage noted that public-sector general insurance companies plan to sell around a 1.1% stake in the IPO. Three of the four state-owned general insurers—Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance—currently have solvency ratios below the regulatory requirement of 1.5 times.

The proceeds from the stake sale could improve their capital position and strengthen solvency levels.

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Key takeaway Jefferies believes NSE combines scale, product diversity, technology-led revenue streams and strong cash generation to create one of the most attractive exchange businesses globally. While regulatory developments remain an important monitorable, the brokerage expects the exchange's dominant market position and structural growth opportunities to support its long-term investment case as it heads towards listing.

Also Read | NSE IPO: 10 key risks investors should know from the DRHP

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.