NSE IPO: GMP on fire even without price band announcement — Check latest rate today, expected allotment, listing date

NSE IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), finally received the SEBI's approval to launch its mega issue worth ₹30,000 crore. The exchange received the market regulator's approval after nearly a decade of waiting. After the NSE IPO news of SEBI's nod to launch its long-awaited public issue made the grey market active, and it started showing a premium within a few minutes of the news break.

NSE IPO GMP today The IPO Watch website started showcasing a ₹200 premium within a few minutes of the NSE IPO news about SEBI's not to its mega ₹30,000 crore public offer. This means NSE IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) on Friday was ₹200. However, the IPO Watch is showing the NSE IPO GMP at ₹285 today. This means, NSE IPO GMP has shot up from ₹200 to ₹285, up ₹85 from Friday's GMP. On Monday, last week, when the market was expecting SEBI's nod to the most-awaited IPO by the end of that week, the NSE IPO GMP was around ₹20. This means the NSE IPO GMP has surged from ₹20 to ₹285 in one week, and SEBI's nod to launch the IPO is a major reason for this surge.

NSE IPO | Expected price band According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) of NSE IPO, the exchange has offered around 14.89 crore. The NSE IPO size is around ₹30,000 crore. So, according to the NSE valuations, one NSE share comes around ₹2,015.

On what could be the possible NSE IPO price band, which market is estimating, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “When a public issue hits the primary market, the company management offers some premium to investors, which ranges from 5% to 15%. This premium percentage on the valuations depends on the company's face value. Here, in the case of NSE, we can expect it to be around 5% to 10%.”

“So, we can expect the NSE IPO price band at around ₹1800 to ₹1900, if the NSE decides to give some premium to its investors,” said Gupta, adding, “However, the NSE may also think of maximising the buzz around its public issue and offer its shares at higher valuations in the primary market. In such a case, we can expect the NSE IPO price band at around ₹2100 to ₹2200 per equity share.”

By quoting its anonymous sources, Reuters reported that large prospective investors, including Indian mutual funds, indicated they would be comfortable buying shares at around ₹1,800 apiece.

So, the NSE IPO GMP of ₹285 signals that an investor may expect 12% to 15% listing gain on their money.

NSE IPO | Allotment, listing, subscription details According to Reuters, the NSE is targeting a listing in the week starting September 21. So, the NSE IPO listing date may fall on 21 September 2026 at the earliest and 25 September 2026 at the latest.

Keeping the mandatory ‘T+3’ listing rule, in which an IPO must list within three days after the end of bidding. This means that if the NSE IPO lists on 21 September 2026, the opening date can be expected on 14 September 2026. Likewise, if the NSE IPO lists on 25 September 2026, the opening date can be expected on 18 September 2026. Therefore, the NSE IPO allotment status may become public from 17 September 2026 to 23 September 2026.