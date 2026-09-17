NSE IPO GMP today price: What latest grey market premium signals about listing gains

NSE IPO latest news: The initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open until 21 September 2025. The NSE IPO price band is ₹1700 to ₹1785 per equity share, and the public issue has received a decent response from investors. According to the NSE IPO subscription status, by 2:00 PM on day one, the public issue, worth ₹22,569 crore, has been subscribed 0.32 times. Meanwhile, the grey market does not show a promising outlook for investors seeking to capitalise on listing gains.

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NSE IPO GMP today According to market observers, the NSE IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹125, down ₹35 from yesterday's GMP of ₹160. Market observers said that the NSE IPO GMP has fallen from ₹285 to ₹125 in the last 10 days. The NSE IPO GMP on 4th September 2026, when SEBI approved the launch of the NSE IPO, was 285. This means the NSE IPO GMP has fallen from ₹285 to ₹125 in the last two weeks. So, over the past two weeks, the NSE IPO GMP has fallen by over 55%.

NSE IPO listing gain Comparing the NSE IPO GMP today with the NSE IPO price band, the grey market is signalling around 7% lilsting gain against the upper price band. So, the grey market is signalling that the NSE IPO listing price can be expected around ₹1910 ( ₹1785 + ₹125).

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However, stock market experts say the grey market is not an ideal indicator for gauging the potential listing gains from a public issue. They said that the grey market even involves those with a stake in the success of the public issue. So, there is a chance of fabrication in the grey market premium, which is very high.

Is falling NSE IPO GMP a concern? CEO-MD explains Speaking on the financials of NSE, CEO-MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said, “When we were in the pre-IPO phase, we had to persuade our shareholders to offer their shares in the NSE IPO because we had to offer at least 4.25% of the total NSE shares. Most of our shareholders were of the view that the NSE IPO price is very low, and they were reluctant to offer their shares at such a lower price.”

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On why NSE didn't offer its shares, Ashishkumar Chauhan said, “NSE didn't require money, so we decided not to offer our shares in the NSE IPO.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).