NSE IPO: Latest GMP, expected date and price band — current status, other news

NSE IPO news: After receiving SEBI's nod for the IPO launch, focus has shifted to the NSE IPO price band and opening date. According to NSE IPO news reported by various news agencies, the expected price band could be ₹1700 to ₹1785, and the opening date could be 18 September 2026. However, the grey market is witnessing a consistent profit-booking.

According to market observers, NSE shares have fallen from ₹285 to ₹226 in the last two days. However, if we compare this NSE IPO GMP with the reported NSE IPO price band expected by various news agencies, the grey market is still dropping a positive vibe regarding the NSE IPO.

NSE IPO GMP today As mentioned above, the NSE IPO GMP today is ₹226, ₹29 lower than the NSE IPO GMP of ₹255 on Wednesday morning. The NSE IPO GMP was ₹285 when SEBI gave its approval to the most-awaited public issue. So, NSE IPO GMP has fallen from ₹285 to ₹226 in the last four days. Market observers believe the start of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors and weak sentiment in the secondary market could be the reasons for this drop in the NSE IPO GMP. They predicted a positive revival in the grey market sentiment once the NSE IPO price band is declared.

NSE IPO | Expected price band Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO can be expected around ₹1785. Notably, LiveMint was the first digital publication to calculate and break the price band range online for the NSE IPO.

Click here to read the full story: NSE IPO expected share price band: Expert explains why it can't be above ₹1750 - Maths here | How GMP is growing

Speaking on the expected NSE IPO price band, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said the NSE shares ended at ₹2,050 on 7th September, which is close to its fair value. As the lock-in period began today, pre-IPO investors must wait 6 months to sell their NSE shares. The NSE IPO GMP on 7th September was around ₹300 per share. So, the upper NSE IPO price band can't be above ₹1,750 ( ₹2,050 - ₹300). In other words, the NSE IPO price band would be below ₹1750 per equity share."

NSE IPO | Expected date of subscription opening According to PTI, the nearly ₹30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange is likely to open for public subscription on September 18, and list on September 25, sources said on Tuesday.

The price band for the IPO is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17, they said.

The public issue is likely to open on September 18, September 21 and September 22.

There is no official announcement on this issue in the bourse's calendar.

NSE IPO news Bank of Baroda has proposed to divest up to 76.90 lakh equity shares, representing 35% of its shareholding in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), through an Offer for Sale (OFS) as part of the exchange's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, September 8, the bank said the proposed stake sale is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals.

On Wednesday, The New India Assurance also proposed to divest 35% of its shareholding in the NSE, by offloading 1.05 crore shares of the NSE.