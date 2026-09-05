NSE IPO: Latest GMP price, expected date of opening, allotment to listing | All facts and news that you must know

NSE IPO news: After a nearly decade-long wait, the initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has finally received approval from the market regulator, SEBI, to raise funds through a public issue. Upon receipt of the observation letter from SEBI, the grey market became active for the NSE IPO. According to IPO Watch, the NSE IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹200. However, the NSE has yet to announce the IPO price band, subscription opening date, and other details.

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NSE IPO | Expected price band Speaking on the expected NSE IPO price band, Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital, said, “The market valuation of the NSE IPO is around ₹30,000 crore, and the total number of shares offered is around 14.89 crore. So, the exact price of the NSE's shares is around ₹2015 ( ₹30,000 crore / 14.89 crore).”

If the NSE IPO is launched at a customary 10% to 15% premium, then we can expect the NSE IPO price band to be in the ₹1800 to ₹1900 range. However, if the NSE decides to maximise its IPO returns, the public issue may come at a higher valuation, and the NSE IPO price band may fall in the ₹2000 to ₹2200 range.

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By quoting its anonymous sources, Reuters reported that large prospective investors, including Indian mutual funds, indicated they would be comfortable buying shares at around ₹1,800 apiece.

NSE IPO | Expected date of subscription opening According to Reuters, the NSE is targeting a listing in the week starting September 21. So, the NSE IPO listing date may fall on 21 September 2026 at the earliest and 25 September 2026 at the latest. Quoting its anonymous sources, Reuters further reports that NSE is expected to begin book-building on September 11, with the price band likely to be announced on September 15.

NSE IPO GMP As mentioned above, IPO Watch reports that the NSE IPO GMP today is ₹200. This means that, in the case of a higher valuation, NSE IPO applicants may expect around a 10% listing gain if they receive NSE shares through the allotment process.

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NSE IPO details The IPO could rank among India's biggest-ever, alongside billionaire Mukesh ​Ambani's Jio. NSE has been valued at about $55 billion in the unlisted market, according to Reuters estimates, potentially placing it among the country's 10 most valuable companies by market capitalisation.

"Post-listing NSE will be top 10 among India's largest companies in terms of market cap, which will garner huge interest from the market," said Deven Choksey, managing director of fund and wealth manager DRChoksey FinServ.

"At an expected price-to-earnings valuation of around 35 times, the IPO would provide investors with headroom (for gains) after listing," Choksey added.

Post-listing, NSE rival BSE has seen its shares surge 28-fold since going public in 2017.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).