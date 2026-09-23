NSE IPO listing: Share price prediction - Gains or discounted debut at BSE? What GMP signals

NSE IPO listing: The mega IPO has entered its final stage and is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, September 24, with investors closely tracking its expected listing price after the IPO received strong demand during its three-day subscription window. The shares of NSE are scheduled to be listed on the BSE.

The IPO’s basis of allotment was scheduled to be finalised on September 22, with shares expected to be credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on September 23.

NSE IPO subscription status The largest public issue of 2026 so far was subscribed 5.71 times on Monday, the final day of bidding, according to exchange data available as of 7 pm. The issue received bids for 505.81 million shares against the 88.6 million shares on offer, with strong participation from institutional and high-net-worth investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the total value of bids exceeded ₹90,000 crore.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 12.68 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota recorded 6.55 times subscription. The retail investor portion was subscribed 1.39 times.

NSE IPO GMP falls ahead of debut The grey market premium (GMP) for the NSE IPO has declined sharply from the levels recorded ahead of the issue opening. According to Investorgain, the GMP stood at ₹45.5 on September 23, down from ₹65 on the final day of the subscription period.

The current premium is significantly below the ₹285 GMP recorded after SEBI approved the exchange’s public issue. The GMP was at ₹155 when bidding for the IPO began. Since SEBI’s approval, the premium has dropped sharply from ₹285 to around ₹45–50.

NSE IPO listing share price prediction According to the current trends in the grey market, NSE IPO is likely to witness a muted listing on Thursday. The current GMP indicates an estimated listing of ₹1828, which is over 2.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹1785.

NSE IPO details The bidding for the NSE IPO commenced on September 17, 2026, and concluded on September 21, 2026.

The IPO carries a price band of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 per share. The lot size has been set at 8 equity shares, with investors required to bid in multiples of 8 shares thereafter.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of existing equity shares and does not include any fresh issue. Consequently, after deducting issue-related expenses, the proceeds will accrue to the selling shareholders. The offering is primarily intended to facilitate the OFS and enable the listing of NSE’s equity shares on the BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar.