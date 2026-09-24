NSE IPO listing time today: Check share listing price prediction ahead of BSE debut - Will there be gains or discount?

NSE IPO listing today: The biggest IPO of 2026 so far is all set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, 24 September. The shares of NSE will be listed on BSE and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI).

The NSE IPO listing will take place today at 10:00 AM IST. The NSE IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 22 September, following strong demand from investors.

The ₹22,569-crore issue was subscribed 5.71 times by the end of the bidding period, according to BSE data. Institutional investors drove much of the demand, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion receiving more than 12 times subscription.

The issue attracted bids for 50.58 crore shares against the 8.86 crore shares on offer. The robust response has made the NSE IPO one of the most closely watched public offerings in India’s primary market this year.

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The QIB segment was subscribed 12.68 times, reflecting strong institutional participation. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 6.55 times, while the retail investor portion received 1.39 times subscription.

NSE IPO GMP ahead of listing today The NSE IPO GMP is currently around ₹40 per share, or 2.24%, down from nearly 4% earlier. The premium is calculated against the IPO’s upper price band of ₹1,785 per share. At the prevailing GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹1,825 per share, suggesting a modest listing gain.

Over the last 20 sessions, the IPO’s GMP has declined from ₹285 to ₹40, a drop of ₹245, indicating a weakening trend in grey market sentiment during the period. However, grey market premiums can change before the stock’s actual listing.

NSE IPO listing price prediction Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities, expects NSE share price to to list at a premium of around ₹50 to ₹80, depending on market conditions.

Sheth further added that the way NSE stock makes its debut on the bourses today will depend heavily on the market sentiment on the listing day. Post listing, the chances of a major fall below the issue price are relatively limited.

“The total issue size was around ₹22,560 crore, of which roughly 35% was reserved for retail investors. Even if a large portion of retail investors sell in the first hour or two, the approximately ₹7,700 to ₹7,900 crore of potential selling is something the Indian market can absorb,” Sheth said.

What should investors do? Sheth further recommended investors to not rush to sell on listing day unless the one has bought it only for listing gains.

“If you want to buy NSE for the long term, I would ideally wait for at least a few trading sessions and allow the price to settle,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, suggested for investors who received an allotment and have a long-term investment horizon could continue to hold the stock, with a listing gain of around 3–5% expected.

Fresh investors, he added, may consider entering once the stock settles after listing, giving the market time to discover a more sustainable valuation.

NSE IPO details The bidding for the NSE IPO opened on September 17, 2026, and closed on September 21, 2026.

The IPO has a price band of ₹1,700– ₹1,785 per equity share, with each share ipo carrying a face value of Re 1. The lot size is fixed at 8 shares, and subsequent bids have to be placed in multiples of 8 shares.

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The issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), under which the NSE itself will not receive any funds. The proceeds from the issue will instead go to existing shareholders who are selling their stakes.

The issue size was scaled back from the earlier proposal after the number of shares under the OFS was reduced to around 12.64 crore from the previously planned 14.9 crore shares. As a result, the overall issue size was lowered from the earlier estimate of nearly ₹30,000 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Capital has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.