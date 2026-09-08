NSE IPO LIVE: Shares end at ₹2,050 in unlisted market | GMP, expected price, date, other details

NSE IPO LIVE: After nearly a decade of waiting, the capital market regulator SEBI finally gave its nod to launch the mega IPO worth ₹30,000. The market is now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the NSE IPO price band. Following the NSE IPO news reported in various media, the estimated price band could be ₹1,800 to ₹2,100 per equity share. However, after the lock-in period begins, experts believe the NSE IPO price band can't be above ₹1,750, as NSE shares finished at around ₹2,050 apiece in the unlisted market on Monday. The market expects the NSE IPO price band to be announced by Friday this week.

NSE IPO GMP

According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of ₹273 in the grey market today, down ₹12 from yesterday's ₹285 NSE IPO GMP. Market observers said that weak trends on Dalal Street and the start of the lock-in period could be reasons for the decline in grey market sentiment regarding the NSE IPO.

NSE IPO | Expected price band

Speaking on the expected NSE IPO price band, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said the NSE shares ended at ₹2,050 on 7th September, which is close to its fair value. As the lock-in period began today, pre-IPO investors must wait 6 months to sell their NSE shares. The NSE IPO GMP on 7th September was around ₹300 per share. So, the upper NSE IPO price band can't be above ₹1,750 ( ₹2,050 - ₹300 = ₹1,750). In other words, the NSE IPO price band would be below ₹1750 per equity share."

The primary market expert said that the NSE IPO is already an OFS. If the NSE IPO price band is above ₹1750, the public issue would be considered highly valued.

NSE IPO | Allotment, listing, subscription details

According to Reuters, the NSE is targeting a listing in the week starting September 21. So, the NSE IPO listing date may fall on 21 September 2026 at the earliest and 25 September 2026 at the latest.

Keeping the mandatory ‘T+3’ listing rule, in which an IPO must list within three days after the end of bidding. This means that if the NSE IPO lists on 21 September 2026, the opening date can be expected on 14 September 2026. Likewise, if the NSE IPO lists on 25 September 2026, the opening date can be expected on 18 September 2026.