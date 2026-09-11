NSE IPO Live: Price band officially confirmed; latest GMP, opening date - News, updates

NSE IPO news: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has officially confirmed the NSE IPO price band at ₹1700 to ₹1785 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1. The public issue will open on 17th September 2026 and remain open until 21st September 2026. The allocation to anchor investors for the NSE IPO is scheduled for Wednesday, 16 September.

The NSE IPO lot size is 8 equity shares, with subsequent multiples of 8.

NSE IPO GMP today

According to market observers, NSE shares are available at a premium of ₹191 in the grey market today, down ₹31 from yesterday's NSE IPO GMP of ₹222. However, if we look at the one-week performance of the NSE IPO in the grey market, the premium has fallen from ₹285 to ₹191.

NSE IPO | Date, price band, other news updates

As mentioned above, the NSE IPO will open on 17 September 2026 and close on 21 September 2026. The book build issue will be available at a price band of ₹1700 to ₹1785, and it will be 100% Offer for Sale (OFS).

The most likely NSE IPO allotment date will be 22 September 2026, and the most likely NSE IPO listing date is 24 September 2026.