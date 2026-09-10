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NSE IPO Live Updates: GMP, expected date and price hints reduction in OFS size | Latest news, current status

NSE IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the NSE shares are available at a premium of 222 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated10 Sep 2026, 11:35:51 AM IST
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NSE IPO expected price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1700 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1785 signals a reduction in the OFS size to around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,000 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,500 crore.
NSE IPO expected price band of ₹1700 to ₹1785 signals a reduction in the OFS size to around ₹26,000 crore to ₹26,500 crore.(Photo: AI-generated)

NSE IPO Live News: After SEBI's approval of the long-awaited NSE IPO, primary market investors are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the price band. However, various media houses have already reported that the NSE IPO price band is expected to be between 1700 and 1785. After this speculation, the buzz is that the NSE IPO size will be reduced to 26,000-26,500 crore. So, investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the NSE IPO subscription opening date. The NSE IPO news published by various media houses suggests that the subscription period for the NSE IPO is expected to run from 18 September to 22 September 2026. Meanwhile, the NSE IPO GMP has nosedived from 285 to 222 in the last week, signalling a reduction in the OFS size.

NSE IPO | GMP signals size reduction in OFS

The NSE IPO GMP today is 222, down 33 in the last 24 hours. However, if we compare the NSE IPO GMP with last Friday's grey market sentiment, when the exchange received SEBI's nod to launch its much-awaited IPO, the grey market premium on the NSE has dropped from 285 to 222.

So, both the NSE IPO GMP and the expected NSE IPO price band are signalling a reduction in the OFS size to around 26,000 crore.

NSE IPO | Expected price band

Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO can be expected around 1785. Notably, LiveMint was the first digital publication to calculate and break the price band range online for the NSE IPO.

Click here to read the full story: NSE IPO expected share price band: Expert explains why it can't be above 1750 - Maths here | How GMP is growing

Speaking on the expected NSE IPO price band, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said the NSE shares ended at 2,050 on 7th September, which is close to its fair value. As the lock-in period began today, pre-IPO investors must wait 6 months to sell their NSE shares. The NSE IPO GMP on 7th September was around 300 per share. So, the upper NSE IPO price band can't be above 1,750 ( 2,050 - 300). In other words, the NSE IPO price band would be below 1750 per equity share."

NSE IPO | Expected date of subscription opening

According to PTI, the nearly 30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange is likely to open for public subscription on September 18, and list on September 25, sources said on Tuesday.

The price band for the IPO is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17, they said.

The public issue is likely to open on September 18, September 21 and September 22.

However, there is no official announcement on this issue in the bourse's calendar.

NSE IPO news

Bank of Baroda has proposed to divest up to 76.90 lakh equity shares, representing 35% of its shareholding in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), through an Offer for Sale (OFS) as part of the exchange's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

On Wednesday, The New India Assurance also proposed to divest 35% of its NSE shareholding by offloading 1.05 crore NSE shares.

The Indian Bank also proposed to divest up to 15 lakh equity shares of the NSE on Wednesday through an Offer for Sale (OFS) as part of the exchange’s proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Follow updates here:
10 Sep 2026, 11:35:51 AM IST

NSE IPO | Three shareholders plan to sell over 2.47 crore NSE shares

Under the proposed NSE IPO, Indian Bank is looking to sell up to 15 lakh NSE shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS), representing 17.91% of its holding in the exchange.

New India Assurance plans to divest 1.05 crore NSE shares, equivalent to 29.83% of its holding, while Bank of Baroda is proposing to sell up to 76.90 lakh shares, or 35% of its NSE stake. The proposed stake sales are subject to regulatory approvals and other applicable conditions.

10 Sep 2026, 11:15:27 AM IST

NSE IPO | Share transfers to be restricted

As part of the IPO process, NSE said its equity shares are required to be unencumbered and free from being pledged.

The exchange has therefore requested shareholders to refrain from creating any pledges over the company’s equity shares from September 11 until the date of listing.

During the freeze period, no transfers, including off-market transactions, of NSE shares will be permitted without the corresponding corporate action and supporting documentation.

10 Sep 2026, 11:00:33 AM IST

NSE IPO date | Issue sets stage for September debut

The NSE IPO is likely to open for public subscription on September 18 and close on September 22, while the shares are likely to be listed on September 25, sources said. The listing is targeted before the ‘Pitru Paksha’ period begins on September 26.

The IPO price band is expected to be in the range of 1,700-1,785 per share, compared with the earlier estimate of 2,000 per share.

10 Sep 2026, 10:51:15 AM IST

NSE IPO | Exchange to freeze ISIN from September 11

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced that it will initiate the freezing of its ISIN in the depository system from Friday, September 11, 2026, in connection with the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its equity shares.

In a notification to shareholders, NSE said its ISIN INE721I01024 will remain frozen until the listing and commencement of trading of the company’s equity shares.

The move is being undertaken as part of the procedural requirements related to the proposed IPO and in accordance with the applicable NSDL and CDSL circulars.

10 Sep 2026, 10:38:45 AM IST

NSE IPO | GMP signals reduction in OFS size

The NSE IPO GMP today is 222, and the NSE IPO expected price band is 1700 to 1785. This means, the NSE IPO size will reduce to 26,000 crore to 26,500 crore.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).

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