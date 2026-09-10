NSE IPO Live Updates: GMP, expected date and price hints reduction in OFS size | Latest news, current status

NSE IPO Live News: After SEBI's approval of the long-awaited NSE IPO, primary market investors are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the price band. However, various media houses have already reported that the NSE IPO price band is expected to be between ₹1700 and ₹1785. After this speculation, the buzz is that the NSE IPO size will be reduced to ₹26,000-26,500 crore. So, investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the NSE IPO subscription opening date. The NSE IPO news published by various media houses suggests that the subscription period for the NSE IPO is expected to run from 18 September to 22 September 2026. Meanwhile, the NSE IPO GMP has nosedived from ₹285 to ₹222 in the last week, signalling a reduction in the OFS size.
The NSE IPO GMP today is ₹222, down ₹33 in the last 24 hours. However, if we compare the NSE IPO GMP with last Friday's grey market sentiment, when the exchange received SEBI's nod to launch its much-awaited IPO, the grey market premium on the NSE has dropped from ₹285 to ₹222.
So, both the NSE IPO GMP and the expected NSE IPO price band are signalling a reduction in the OFS size to around ₹26,000 crore.
Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO can be expected around ₹1785. Notably, LiveMint was the first digital publication to calculate and break the price band range online for the NSE IPO.
Click here to read the full story: NSE IPO expected share price band: Expert explains why it can't be above ₹1750 - Maths here | How GMP is growing
Speaking on the expected NSE IPO price band, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said the NSE shares ended at ₹2,050 on 7th September, which is close to its fair value. As the lock-in period began today, pre-IPO investors must wait 6 months to sell their NSE shares. The NSE IPO GMP on 7th September was around ₹300 per share. So, the upper NSE IPO price band can't be above ₹1,750 ( ₹2,050 - ₹300). In other words, the NSE IPO price band would be below ₹1750 per equity share."
According to PTI, the nearly ₹30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange is likely to open for public subscription on September 18, and list on September 25, sources said on Tuesday.
The price band for the IPO is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17, they said.
The public issue is likely to open on September 18, September 21 and September 22.
However, there is no official announcement on this issue in the bourse's calendar.
Bank of Baroda has proposed to divest up to 76.90 lakh equity shares, representing 35% of its shareholding in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), through an Offer for Sale (OFS) as part of the exchange's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).
On Wednesday, The New India Assurance also proposed to divest 35% of its NSE shareholding by offloading 1.05 crore NSE shares.
The Indian Bank also proposed to divest up to 15 lakh equity shares of the NSE on Wednesday through an Offer for Sale (OFS) as part of the exchange’s proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Under the proposed NSE IPO, Indian Bank is looking to sell up to 15 lakh NSE shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS), representing 17.91% of its holding in the exchange.
New India Assurance plans to divest 1.05 crore NSE shares, equivalent to 29.83% of its holding, while Bank of Baroda is proposing to sell up to 76.90 lakh shares, or 35% of its NSE stake. The proposed stake sales are subject to regulatory approvals and other applicable conditions.
As part of the IPO process, NSE said its equity shares are required to be unencumbered and free from being pledged.
The exchange has therefore requested shareholders to refrain from creating any pledges over the company’s equity shares from September 11 until the date of listing.
During the freeze period, no transfers, including off-market transactions, of NSE shares will be permitted without the corresponding corporate action and supporting documentation.
The NSE IPO is likely to open for public subscription on September 18 and close on September 22, while the shares are likely to be listed on September 25, sources said. The listing is targeted before the ‘Pitru Paksha’ period begins on September 26.
The IPO price band is expected to be in the range of ₹1,700-1,785 per share, compared with the earlier estimate of ₹2,000 per share.
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced that it will initiate the freezing of its ISIN in the depository system from Friday, September 11, 2026, in connection with the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its equity shares.
In a notification to shareholders, NSE said its ISIN INE721I01024 will remain frozen until the listing and commencement of trading of the company’s equity shares.
The move is being undertaken as part of the procedural requirements related to the proposed IPO and in accordance with the applicable NSDL and CDSL circulars.
The NSE IPO GMP today is ₹222, and the NSE IPO expected price band is ₹1700 to ₹1785. This means, the NSE IPO size will reduce to ₹26,000 crore to ₹26,500 crore.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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