NSE IPO Live Updates: GMP, expected date and price hints reduction in OFS size | Latest news, current status

NSE IPO Live News: After SEBI's approval of the long-awaited NSE IPO, primary market investors are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the price band. However, various media houses have already reported that the NSE IPO price band is expected to be between ₹1700 and ₹1785. After this speculation, the buzz is that the NSE IPO size will be reduced to ₹26,000-26,500 crore. So, investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the NSE IPO subscription opening date. The NSE IPO news published by various media houses suggests that the subscription period for the NSE IPO is expected to run from 18 September to 22 September 2026. Meanwhile, the NSE IPO GMP has nosedived from ₹285 to ₹222 in the last week, signalling a reduction in the OFS size.

NSE IPO | GMP signals size reduction in OFS

The NSE IPO GMP today is ₹222, down ₹33 in the last 24 hours. However, if we compare the NSE IPO GMP with last Friday's grey market sentiment, when the exchange received SEBI's nod to launch its much-awaited IPO, the grey market premium on the NSE has dropped from ₹285 to ₹222.

So, both the NSE IPO GMP and the expected NSE IPO price band are signalling a reduction in the OFS size to around ₹26,000 crore.

NSE IPO | Expected price band

Quoting an anonymous source, Reuters has reported the NSE is likely to price its initial public offering at 1,700 to 1,785 rupees per share. However, Bloomberg has reported that the NSE IPO can be expected around ₹1785. Notably, LiveMint was the first digital publication to calculate and break the price band range online for the NSE IPO.

Click here to read the full story: NSE IPO expected share price band: Expert explains why it can't be above ₹1750 - Maths here | How GMP is growing

Speaking on the expected NSE IPO price band, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said the NSE shares ended at ₹2,050 on 7th September, which is close to its fair value. As the lock-in period began today, pre-IPO investors must wait 6 months to sell their NSE shares. The NSE IPO GMP on 7th September was around ₹300 per share. So, the upper NSE IPO price band can't be above ₹1,750 ( ₹2,050 - ₹300). In other words, the NSE IPO price band would be below ₹1750 per equity share."

NSE IPO | Expected date of subscription opening

According to PTI, the nearly ₹30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange is likely to open for public subscription on September 18, and list on September 25, sources said on Tuesday.

The price band for the IPO is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17, they said.

The public issue is likely to open on September 18, September 21 and September 22.

However, there is no official announcement on this issue in the bourse's calendar.

Bank of Baroda has proposed to divest up to 76.90 lakh equity shares, representing 35% of its shareholding in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), through an Offer for Sale (OFS) as part of the exchange's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

On Wednesday, The New India Assurance also proposed to divest 35% of its NSE shareholding by offloading 1.05 crore NSE shares.

The Indian Bank also proposed to divest up to 15 lakh equity shares of the NSE on Wednesday through an Offer for Sale (OFS) as part of the exchange’s proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).